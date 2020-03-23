Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches | The Thaiger

Yep, this means Pattaya as well. The governor of Chon Buri province today signed an order for the closure of additional businesses “until the situation improves,” to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around the major party town of Pattaya.

The order includes the closure of following:

Water parks and public swimming pools (Privately owned pools are at the discretion of thehi owners, including condos. Some condos have chosen to close, some have not. The decision rests with condominium management.)

Amusement parks (This appears to include public playgrounds.)

Amulet and trinket markets

Internet shops and gaming cafes

Pool halls, chess clubs, snooker halls, darts clubs and other attractions of this nature where people tend to gather

Arcades and entertainment style tourist attractions

Bowling alleys

The order is in addition to all entertainment-style venues previously ordered closed. The previous end date of closures was April 1. Officially, this has not changed is likely to be extended “until the situation improves” as well.

The order also says people should avoid gathering on all Chon Buri beaches from 8pm-6am.

“This is not an order but a request, as public beaches are owned by the Ministry of the Interior and are thus public land, which would require a decree from the absolute top level of authority to close and would affect the entire nation.”

The order says golf courses may stay open but clubhouses, tournaments, contests and meeting style activities must be closed or are prohibited. Precautions must be taken and large groups are forbidden.

The order also says beaches must ensure at least 1.5 metres between beach chairs, and chairs must only be used during daylight hours.

It specifically addresses markets, many of which have been very busy in recent days, stating that markets must have designated entry and exit points. All visitors to markets must be provided hand sanitizer and proper precautions taken. Crowds should be controlled and people should not be gather to drink or socialise.

Restaurants may remain open, but the exception is made for eating, not for people to gather in groups and drink and socialisee. Proper hygiene standards and distance between patrons must be followed. People are encouraged to stay home, but the order doesn’t represent a shutdown or lockdown order and are free to move about as they wish.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News