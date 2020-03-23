Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
Yep, this means Pattaya as well. The governor of Chon Buri province today signed an order for the closure of additional businesses “until the situation improves,” to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in and around the major party town of Pattaya.
The order includes the closure of following:
- Water parks and public swimming pools (Privately owned pools are at the discretion of thehi owners, including condos. Some condos have chosen to close, some have not. The decision rests with condominium management.)
- Amusement parks (This appears to include public playgrounds.)
- Amulet and trinket markets
- Internet shops and gaming cafes
- Pool halls, chess clubs, snooker halls, darts clubs and other attractions of this nature where people tend to gather
- Arcades and entertainment style tourist attractions
- Bowling alleys
The order is in addition to all entertainment-style venues previously ordered closed. The previous end date of closures was April 1. Officially, this has not changed is likely to be extended “until the situation improves” as well.
The order also says people should avoid gathering on all Chon Buri beaches from 8pm-6am.
“This is not an order but a request, as public beaches are owned by the Ministry of the Interior and are thus public land, which would require a decree from the absolute top level of authority to close and would affect the entire nation.”
The order says golf courses may stay open but clubhouses, tournaments, contests and meeting style activities must be closed or are prohibited. Precautions must be taken and large groups are forbidden.
The order also says beaches must ensure at least 1.5 metres between beach chairs, and chairs must only be used during daylight hours.
It specifically addresses markets, many of which have been very busy in recent days, stating that markets must have designated entry and exit points. All visitors to markets must be provided hand sanitizer and proper precautions taken. Crowds should be controlled and people should not be gather to drink or socialise.
Restaurants may remain open, but the exception is made for eating, not for people to gather in groups and drink and socialisee. Proper hygiene standards and distance between patrons must be followed. People are encouraged to stay home, but the order doesn’t represent a shutdown or lockdown order and are free to move about as they wish.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Olympics postponement may be ‘inevitable’ due to Covid-19
Today Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe, says “postponing the Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic may become inevitable”, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said a delay was being considered as pressure grows from athletes and sports bodies.
Meanwhile Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic committees announced they will not send teams to the Games if they are held this summer, prioritising the health of their athletes and the general public, calling on the IOC and International Paralympic Committee to postpone the Games as a part of our collective responsibility to protect our communities.
And Australian cheif de mission, Ian Chesterman, says…
“The Australia’s Olympic committee told athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern-hemisphere summer of 2021. It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July,”
Comments from the Japanese PM were the first acknowledgement that the 2020 games may not open as scheduled on July 24, as the corona virus advances across the globe causing unprecedented chaos. The IOC is responsible for making any final decision on the Games, and has come under increasing pressure as the coronavirus crisis grows.
For weeks, Japan and Olympic officials have held the line that preparations are moving ahead to hold the Games as scheduled, but there has been increasing pressure from sports federations and athletes whose training has been thrown into confusion (turmoil). Abe told the parliament that Japan was still committed to hosting a “complete” Games.
“If that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone. However cancellation is not an option,” Abe said, using comments from IOC chief Thomas Bach, saying “it would not solve any problem and would help nobody”.
“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games,” Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes.
The IOC warned that the logistics of postponing the Games were extremely complicated, with venues potentially unavailable, millions of hotel nights already booked and a packed international sports calendar.
“These are just a few of many, many more challenges.”
The IOC has also shifted its position on the Games, issuing a statement yesterday saying it was stepping up planning for different scenarios, including postponement. It said it would hold detailed discussions on the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games. A decision should come within the next four weeks.
The virus has already had an impact, with qualifiers cancelled and celebratory events scaled back. Despite the measures, tens of thousands of people flocked to a cauldron displaying the flame in northeastern Japan, raising fears about whether the relay can be held safely.
9 time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis, and also the head of French athletics, says…
“I just think it’s really difficult for an athlete to prepare, to train, to keep their motivation if there’s complete uncertainty. That’s the hardest thing, I think a more comfortable situation would be to wait two years and put it in the Olympic year with the Winter Olympics (Beijing 2022) and then make it kind of a celebratory Olympic year.”
The head of the French athletics federation Andre Giraud, also said the postponement was inevitable.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials concerned about people heading ‘up country’ after being put off work
Bangkok’s next door provinces are imposing increased preventative measures to deal with Thailand’s current surge of Covid-19 cases by closing a range of retail business, starting today. The closures are set to add a wave of newly-unemployed who may decide to head home for the annual Songkran early, and that’s a problem.
The provinces that have followed the lead from Bangkok, are Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The measures, in place until at least April 12, echo the ramping up of closures in and around Bangkok yesterday. It is likely that similar measures will be rolled out to other high risk areas of the country as local cases start to build.
Today Phuket became the province with the third highest number of reported cases, 13. Behind the two leading provinces of Bangkok and Samut Prakan (which is directly to the south east of Bangkok). Thailand now has 399 cases since 188 were announced late this morning.
Yesterday the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration imposed new closures and restrictions, effective from today. They include closing of shopping malls, sport gyms, hair and beauty salons. On-site dining is now banned though food shops and restaurants can open but only for take-away orders and home delivery. (Expect to see a lot more of those motorbikes with pink and green boxes on the back)
Even though the government ‘postponed’ Thai New Year (Songkran) this year, the government fears that people will still return to their home provinces anyway, perhaps earlier than the usual April 13 holiday if they’ve already been laid off. Officials fear these increased movements around the Kingdom could exacerbate the current rise in cases.
The Thai Disease Control Department is instructing provincial leaders to screen, track and arrange preventive measures in an attempt to limit possible further spread of Covid-19. The instructions may be more wishful thinking than a firm instruction that could actually limit a wider and faster spread of the virus.
Among the measures proposed by the Disease Control Department…
- Setting up of teams of volunteers, at district and village levels, to monitor the returnees.
- Preparation of profiles on those travelling from Bangkok and its suburbs, effective from today (Sunday).
- Informing returnees of the need to isolate themselves and to avoid close contact with other people, including their family members, and the need to monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.
- Strict compliance with the advice of health officials, such as frequent hand cleansing, the wearing of face masks and seeking medical advice if they develop a fever or difficulty breathing.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration today issued a clarification over the extent of the retail business closures. It stated that all restaurants and food outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets, and street food outlets may continue to operate by offering delivery/takeaway food only, with the exception of food outlets in airports, which can offer in house dining.
Commercial bank branches in shopping centres can continue to open.
The official order listed the following establishments…
• Spa, health and massage parlours
• Weight loss clinics
• Skating and roller blade rings
• Beauty salons
• Bowling alleys
• Theme parks
• Golf courses & driving rangesPublic swimming pools
• Tattoo parlours
• Nurseries
• Cock-fight rings
• Conference facilities
• Exhibition halls
• Amulet trading grounds
• Markets (excluding markets that offer fresh food, vegetables and food stalls)
• All shopping malls (excluding the supermarket section)
• All public and private educational institutions
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More airline cancellations as options dry up for stranded visitors
It is becoming increasingly difficult to fly in an out of Thailand, posing more challenges for stranded foreign visitors and tourists. Last week the Thai government estimated there were some 500,000 overseas visitors currently in Thailand.
Some of the latest cancellations from local carriers…
• Budget airline VietJet suspended its flights to major Southeast Asian destinations, out of Vietnam, including Thailand from last Friday. They are still taking bookings and flying domestic routes within Thailand.
• Bangkok Airways is temporarily suspending all international flights from today (Sunday) until further notice.
BA earlier suspended many services to destinations in Thailand including Koh Samui, virtually cutting off Samui from all air traffic. Suspensions are now extended to destinations across its network serving Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
“Passengers can call the 24 hour call centre at 1771 or 270 6699 or Bangkok Airways ticket offices to receive a full refund. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further assistance.
• Thai AirAsia is suspend all international flight services in accordance with travel restrictions being enforced by various governments. The suspension will affect all international services operated by Thai AirAsia (FD) from today up to April 25. All domestic flights and services are still in operation.
• Vietnam’s government is suspending all inbound international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc says national carrier Vietnam Airlines will suspend all international flights until April 30.
“Vietnam will suspend all the flights carrying foreign passengers to minimise the number of people coming to the country.”
Flights to Southeast Asian destinations including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar were suspended from yesterday. Flights to Britain and Japan will be halted from Monday, and services between Vietnam and Germany and Australia will be stopped from Wednesday.
If you need to change or cancel flights fo to the airasia.com website and the 'Mange My Booking' page.
