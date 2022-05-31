Travel News
The Thaiger partners with Boatcrowd to offer you a sailing experience of a lifetime!
Are you feeling the call of the sea? Dreaming of a vacation that includes feeling the fresh ocean breeze in your hair? Want to enjoy the magnificent scenery of sparkling blue water on a sailing trip?
The Thaiger has just formed a partnership with Boatcrowd, an industry-leading boat rental platform, to offer the opportunity for the ultimate sailing escape. We want to make sailing trips more affordable and accessible for you with this partnership. We also want to ensure that you get top-quality yachts, experienced crews, and the best service available – all through a simple tap of your smartphone.
Thanks to boatcrowd’s easy-to-navigate website, you can find any yacht you want, anywhere in the world. The platform connects you to the best yacht rental deals around the globe. They offer a selection of 10,000 boats across 150 destinations to pick from. These include thousands of crewed motor yachts, premium catamarans, the newest powerboats, superyachts, and mega yachts.
The team behind Boatcrowd verifies every single boat on their website. Therefore, you can be sure to get the highest standard of quality and service. In addition, they obtain their prices directly from boat owners and yacht companies, reflecting all special offers.
Bespoke yachting itinerary tailored to your budget
From full-day charters and weekend getaways to extended liveaboards that last several weeks, Boatcrowd ensures voyages are tailored to your every need. Furthermore, the platform has collected extensive information on the best things to see and do during a sailing holiday across all continents and oceans. Thus, they can help design a bespoke sailing itinerary for your budget in every exotic destination worldwide, including top sailing destinations in Southeast Asia, Oceania, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean.
These areas are popular for their awe-inspiring scenery, mouth-watering delicacies, vibrant cultures, and much more. There are endless things you can see and do in Southeast Asia alone. If you love scuba diving, Boatcrowd can help you plan for a sailing trip to the famous Indo-Pacific Coral Triangle. If you enjoy island-hopping, incredible yachts are waiting for you to explore the gorgeous islands across the Andaman Sea. Want to see the ancient Komodo dragons? How about exploring the Last Paradise on Earth – over 600 pristine islands of Raja Ampat? The platform has a wide range of yacht holidays from Bali and Sumbawa to Flores and Banda Islands.
For those who have been dreaming of discovering the hidden beauties of the Mediterranean, Boatcrowd will take you to explore the wonderful islands of Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Sicily and Sardinia in Italy, the secret coves of Malta and Turkey, the quaint towns in Croatia, the glamorous resorts of the French Riviera, and many more!
Boatcrowd’s selection of yacht charters in Thailand is also incredible. Whether you want to set sail on an adventure around Phuket in wallet-friendly boats or explore Koh Samui on ultra opulent luxury yachts, Boatcrowd has it all!
So, what are you waiting for? Visit Boatcrowd.com today and book your dream sailing trip!
Have the sailing experience of a lifetime by touring around the Andaman sea on one of these top-quality yachts!
