Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line
Good news for Thailand’s favourite paper plane flyer.
The stateless paper-folding airplane competition champion, Mong Thongdee, has applied for Thai nationality. The process is expected to take three weeks. It’s only taken a decade since he first promised citizenship as a result of him representing the country in international paper-plane contests in Japan.
The 21 year old stateless man, Mong Thongdee, who rose to fame as the local and international paper-folded airplane competition champion, this week applied for Thai nationality at the government complex in Chiang Mai Province.
The Deputy District Chief of Muang Chiang Mai District accepted the petition and personally processed Mr. Mong’s document.
According to the government’s procedures in requests for nationality, the responsible unit will perform a criminal record check on the applicant, interview two witnesses, and review other relevant documents, before going through the legal proceedings. Consideration takes roughly 90 days to complete, with another 30 extra days for additional scrutiny, if needs be.
However, in the case of Mr. Mong, it is speculated that the Chiang Mai Governor may shorten the procedure to a week. After the examination process is done, the governor will request the Department of Provincial Administration to assign a 13-digit ID for Mr. Mong. The paper plane champion can then file a petition with the Office of the Registrar Suthep Sub-District Municipal Office before heading back to Chiang Mai’s capital district office for the issuance of a citizen ID card.
Mr. Mong expects to receive his first ID Card within five months, while saying he hopes to purchase a piece of land, so he can build a house on Thai soil. He is planning to study for a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in order to stay in the construction field as his father before him.
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.
Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.
She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Dead Australian found in a Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Komchadluek
The body of a 45 year old Australian has been found at a condo in Chiang Mai. Police and rescue workers were called to the One Plus condo located near the town centre after a maid reported a foul smell coming from the man’s room.
The maid alerted the building's manager who gained access to the room to discover the body. Police say the man was found lying face down and that there were several empty bottles of Thai whisky in the room.
Forensic police say there were no signs of a struggle and that heavy drinking may have contributed to the man’s death. Officers estimate the man had been dead for about a week.
Condo staff say the man had been renting the room for almost a year and that he often stayed in his room alone, drinking and using his computer.
The man’s body was sent to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital to est...
The world’s first mahout training school opens in Chiang Mai
Maetang Elephant Camp has joined forces with Chiang Mai Rajabhat University to launch the unique school which is expected to open its gates for student admissions next year, said the camp owner Wassana Thongsuk.
The school in the privately run camp will allow students to get hands-on experience in a working environment as well as specialist lessons within a well-structured course.
She said graduates would cater to the demand for mahouts from nationwide elephant camps, with mahouts earning a minimum of 15,000 baht a month.
The camp, which houses 74 elephants, is also set to completely overhaul its shows which currently demonstrate the beasts dragging logs and painting, to promote a more natural lifestyle and insight into the human-animal relationship.
...
