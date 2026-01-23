รายชื่อผู้เข้าชิงรางวัลออสการ์ 2026 ทั้ง 24 สาขา ก่อนประกาศผล 16 มี.ค. นี้
สรุปรายชื่อผู้เข้ารางวัลออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 98 หรือ Oscars 2026 ทั้ง 24 สาขา ครบจบที่เดียว ก่อนที่จะมีประกาศผลในวันที่ 16 มีนาคม 2026
เมื่อไม่กี่ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา (23 มกราคม) The Academy ได้มีการประกาศรายชื่อผู้ชิงรางวัลสุดยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปีอย่าง รางวัลออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 98 ได้ให้ทราบกันแล้ว โดยในปีนี้มีภาพยนตร์กว่า 317 เรื่องที่เข้าชิงใน 24 สาขา และจะมีการประกาศผลรางวัลในเช้าวันจันทร์ที่ 16 มีนาคม 2026 ตามเวลาประเทศไทย
1. ภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Picture)
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
2. ผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม (Best Directing)
- Chloe Zhao จาก Hamnet
- Josh Safdie จาก Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson จาก One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier จาก Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler จาก Sinners
3. นักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actor in a Leading Role)
- Timothée Chalamet จาก Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio จาก One Battle after Another
- Ethan Hawke จาก Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan จาก Sinners
- Wagner Moura จาก The Secret Agent
4. นักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actor in a Supporting Role)
- Benicio Del Toro จาก One Battle after Another
- Jacob Elordi จาก Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo จาก Sinners
- Sean Penn จาก One Battle after Another
- Stellan Skarsgård จาก Sentimental Value
5. นักแสดงหญิงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actress in a Leading Role)
- Jessie Buckley จาก Hamnet
- Rose Byrne จาก If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson จาก Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve จาก Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone จาก Bugonia
6. นักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actress in a Supporting Role)
- Elle Fanning จาก Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas จาก Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan จาก Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku จาก Sinners
- Teyana Taylor จาก One Battle After Another
7. บทภาพยนตร์ดั้งเดิมยอดเยี่ยม (Best Writing – Original Screenplay)
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
8. บทภาพยนตร์ดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
9. ภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Animated Feature Film)
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
10. ภาพยนตร์ต่างประเทศยอดเยี่ยม (Best International Feature Film)
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just An Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirat (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
11. ภาพยนตร์สารคดียอดเยี่ยม (Best Documentary Feature Film)
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
12. การกำกับคัดเลือกนักแสดงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Casting)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
13. การถ่ายภาพยอดเยี่ยม (Best Cinematography)
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
14. ตัดต่อภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Film Editing)
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
15. การออกแบบโปรดักชั่นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Production Design)
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
16. ออกแบบเสียงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Sound)
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
17. ออกแบบเครื่องแต่งกายยอดเยี่ยม (Best Costume Design)
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
18. การแต่งหน้า-ออกแบบทรงผมยอดเยี่ยม (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
19. ออกแบบเทคนิคพิเศษยอดเยี่ยม (Best Visual Effects)
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
20. เพลงบรรเลงภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Music – Original Score)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
21. เพลงประกอบภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Music – Original Song)
- Dear Me จาก Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden จาก KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You จาก Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy จาก Viva Verdi
- Train Dreams จาก Train Dreams
22. ภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Animated Short Film)
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
23. ภาพยนตร์สารคดีขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Documentary Short Film)
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
24. ภาพยนตร์ขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Live-Action Short Film)
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
อ้างอิง : Facebook The Academy
