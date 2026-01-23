บันเทิง

รายชื่อผู้เข้าชิงรางวัลออสการ์ 2026 ทั้ง 24 สาขา ก่อนประกาศผล 16 มี.ค. นี้

เผยแพร่: 23 ม.ค. 2569 09:59 น.
52

สรุปรายชื่อผู้เข้ารางวัลออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 98 หรือ Oscars 2026 ทั้ง 24 สาขา ครบจบที่เดียว ก่อนที่จะมีประกาศผลในวันที่ 16 มีนาคม 2026

เมื่อไม่กี่ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา (23 มกราคม) The Academy ได้มีการประกาศรายชื่อผู้ชิงรางวัลสุดยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปีอย่าง รางวัลออสการ์ ครั้งที่ 98 ได้ให้ทราบกันแล้ว โดยในปีนี้มีภาพยนตร์กว่า 317 เรื่องที่เข้าชิงใน 24 สาขา และจะมีการประกาศผลรางวัลในเช้าวันจันทร์ที่ 16 มีนาคม 2026 ตามเวลาประเทศไทย

1. ภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Picture)

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

2. ผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม (Best Directing)

  • Chloe Zhao จาก Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie จาก Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson จาก One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier จาก Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler จาก Sinners

3. นักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actor in a Leading Role)

  • Timothée Chalamet จาก Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio จาก One Battle after Another
  • Ethan Hawke จาก Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan จาก Sinners
  • Wagner Moura จาก The Secret Agent

4. นักแสดงสมทบชายยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actor in a Supporting Role)

  • Benicio Del Toro จาก One Battle after Another
  • Jacob Elordi จาก Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo จาก Sinners
  • Sean Penn จาก One Battle after Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård จาก Sentimental Value

5. นักแสดงหญิงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actress in a Leading Role)

  • Jessie Buckley จาก Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne จาก If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson จาก Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve จาก Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone จาก Bugonia

6. นักแสดงสมทบหญิงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Actress in a Supporting Role)

  • Elle Fanning จาก Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas จาก Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan จาก Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku จาก Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor จาก One Battle After Another

7. บทภาพยนตร์ดั้งเดิมยอดเยี่ยม (Best Writing – Original Screenplay)

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

8. บทภาพยนตร์ดัดแปลงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay)

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

9. ภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Animated Feature Film)

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

10. ภาพยนตร์ต่างประเทศยอดเยี่ยม (Best International Feature Film)

  • The Secret Agent (Brazil)
  • It Was Just An Accident (France)
  • Sentimental Value (Norway)
  • Sirat (Spain)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

11. ภาพยนตร์สารคดียอดเยี่ยม (Best Documentary Feature Film)

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

12. การกำกับคัดเลือกนักแสดงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Casting)

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

13. การถ่ายภาพยอดเยี่ยม (Best Cinematography)

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

14. ตัดต่อภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Film Editing)

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

15. การออกแบบโปรดักชั่นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Production Design)

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

16. ออกแบบเสียงยอดเยี่ยม (Best Sound)

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

17. ออกแบบเครื่องแต่งกายยอดเยี่ยม (Best Costume Design)

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

18. การแต่งหน้า-ออกแบบทรงผมยอดเยี่ยม (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

19. ออกแบบเทคนิคพิเศษยอดเยี่ยม (Best Visual Effects)

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

20. เพลงบรรเลงภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Music – Original Score)

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

21. เพลงประกอบภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม (Best Music – Original Song)

  • Dear Me จาก Diane Warren: Relentless
  • Golden จาก KPop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied to You จาก Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy จาก Viva Verdi
  • Train Dreams จาก Train Dreams

22. ภาพยนตร์แอนิเมชั่นขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Animated Short Film)

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

23. ภาพยนตร์สารคดีขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Documentary Short Film)

  • All the Empty Rooms
  • Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

24. ภาพยนตร์ขนาดสั้นยอดเยี่ยม (Best Live-Action Short Film)

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

อ้างอิง : Facebook The Academy

 

เผยแพร่: 23 ม.ค. 2569 09:59 น.
52
Photo of Bas

Bas

ผู้สื่อข่าวกีฬา จบการศึกษาคณะนิเทศศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย มีประสบการณ์เขียนข่าวกีฬากับ SMMSport กว่า 10 ปี เริ่มทำงานกับ Thaiger เมื่อ 2021 ชอบและติดตามกีฬามาตั้งแต่เด็ก โดยเฉพาะฟุตบอลทั้งบอลไทย และต่างประเทศ 5 ลีกดังของโลก พร้อมอัปเดตข่าวสารวงการฟุตบอล แบบเข้าใจง่าย ให้เพื่อนๆและแฟนบอลได้ติดตามกันทุกวัน ช่องทางติดต่อ saral@thethaiger.com

