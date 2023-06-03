Mossad agent among victims in mysterious Lake Maggiore boat tragedy

A tragic boat accident on Lake Maggiore, situated south of the Swiss Alps, on May 28 resulted in the drowning of four people, including a former Mossad agent, two Italian intelligence officers, and a Russian woman. The boat, carrying 23 passengers, was caught in a fierce storm with gusts exceeding 70km per hour. The incident has sparked speculation about the nature of the gathering, as several major Italian news outlets report that the boat ride was a secret work meeting between Italian and Israeli agents.

Public prosecutor Carlo Nocerino is investigating the accident, revealing that 13 of those on board were Italian agents and eight were Israeli agents. The boat’s captain, Claudio Carminati, and his Russian wife were the only passengers not involved in intelligence work. Carminati is now being investigated for potential crimes of causing a shipwreck and culpable homicide.

Follow us on :













The Israeli Prime Minister’s office confirmed the deceased Israeli man was a retired Mossad agent, stating, “The Mossad lost a dear friend, a devoted and professional member who dedicated his life to the security of the State of Israel for decades.” The office refrained from revealing the agent’s identity due to his service with the agency.

The boat has not yet been taken ashore, delaying the investigation. Nocerino also mentioned that the boat only had a capacity for 15 passengers, raising questions about overcrowding and its impact on the captain’s ability to manoeuvre the boat in adverse weather conditions. The investigation will examine compliance with security measures, maintenance, certification, and insurance of the vessel. Italy’s military police, the Carabinieri, will assist in the investigation, focusing on the boat and the weather conditions but not the passengers’ activities on board.