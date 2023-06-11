Over 50,000 Kelantan children targeted for free pneumococcal vaccination

The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) in Malaysia is aiming to provide free pneumococcal vaccinations to over 50,000 children born in 2018 and 2019 in the state. JKNK director, Dr Zaini Hussin, announced that the department is currently gathering information and registering eligible children for the vaccination under the Pneumococcal Catch-up Immunisation (CHUP) programme.

The programme has already been implemented in the Pasir Mas district, where 28 children born in 2018 and 19 children born in 2019 have received the vaccination. Dr Zaini encouraged parents to schedule appointments for their eligible children through the MySejahtera application.

The CHUP initiative was introduced to reduce the risk of invasive pneumococcal infection among children, particularly those born in 2018 and 2019. Dr Zaini urged parents with children in this age group to take advantage of the free vaccination, as there is a trend of children aged four to five years being at risk of contracting the invasive pneumococcal disease. He added that the invasive infection can result in permanent disability, especially if it involves infection to the brain.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa previously stated that children aged four and five can receive pneumococcal immunisation for free at all primary health facilities of the ministry until May 31 of next year.