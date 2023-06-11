Education Ministry investigates factors behind SPM exam non-attendance spike

The Education Ministry of Malaysia is currently investigating the factors leading to the absence of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students on their examination day. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has stated that the ministry aims to make appropriate interventions to ensure better student attendance in future years.

Fadhlina Sidek commented on the issue during a visit to Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMKJ) Keat Hwa, saying, “I think there are many factors, which must be urgent to the extent that the students had to miss the examination. So, the matter needs to be examined, which will require time and we will make appropriate interventions.” She added that the level of concern would depend on the findings obtained, as there are various candidates involved, including those from private schools.

A local newspaper report revealed that 14,858 or 3.8% of the 388,832 candidates registered for the 2022 SPM did not attend the examination. The Education Ministry’s analysis showed an increase in the number of absent SPM candidates compared to 2021, which recorded 10,681 or 2.7% absent candidates out of 392,837 registered candidates.

On a positive note, Fadhlina mentioned that more than 90% of the candidates who sat for the SPM last year obtained their certificate, compared to only 80% the previous year. The ministry’s focus is to further increase the percentage of candidates who obtain the certificate.

Regarding the proposed move to improve the History syllabus, Fadhlina explained that every subject taught in schools has its own cycle. She said, “The school curriculum is monitored by experts…as for now, it will remain as it is until the cycle ends and when the time comes, the ministry will look into all subjects, not only History.”