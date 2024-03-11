Thailand and France collaborate to upgrade Thai aviation industry

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 07:16, 11 March 2024| Updated: 09:25, 11 March 2024
65 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s aviation industry is set to undergo a significant upgrade, in collaboration with France, as announced by Thai Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. The partnership, conceived during a recent official visit to France, is intended to ready Thailand for future aviation demands.

The minister held discussions with Damien Caze, the head of France’s Directorate-General for Civil Aviation, in the French capital. The dialogue centred on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation between the two countries which has been active for quite some time. The cooperation, according to Minister Suriya, will continue to advance various sectors of Thailand’s aviation.

The main focus of the dialogue was the improvement of Thailand’s aviation capacity. Suriya highlighted the need for the development of future-oriented aircraft models. This includes Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) drones, designed to enhance the efficiency of small-scale transport and logistics, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vehicles, small aircraft for the transportation of people or goods in urban areas.

The delegates also touched upon the importance of augmenting cyber security in light of potential risks and challenges posed by cyberattacks on the aviation industry.

Related news

The conversation also extended to aviation ecology, specifically, the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to assist in the industry’s decarbonisation.

In addition to government representatives, Suriya also engaged with personnel from private companies to encourage investment in Thailand. Among these were Satys, a company specialising in aircraft painting, sealing, and interior manufacturing for the aerospace and rail sectors, and Germany-based Volocopter, known for its eco-friendly, electric multirotor helicopters.

The minister also discussed the forthcoming 1-trillion-baht southern Land Bridge megaproject with representatives of CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest shipping company, and Artelia, an international construction consulting group. This project, set to link Ranong on the Andaman Sea coast with Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand, will comprise deep-water ports in both provinces, a cross-land motorway, and a railway system, reported Bangkok Post.

Both CMA CGM and Artelia showed interest in the project and requested additional information for future consideration. The meeting concluded with an exchange of contact details with the Thai delegates, indicating a promising future for the collaboration.

Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HiuMak
2024-03-11 09:30
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Thailand’s aviation industry is set to undergo a significant upgrade, in collaboration with France, as announced by Thai Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit. The partnership, conceived during a recent official visit to France, is intended to…
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Thailand’s Kantharalak district to reopen Preah Vihear temple

Published: 06:39, 11 March 2024

Mysterious hand discovered in Samut Prakan canal sparks comedy

Published: 14:11, 10 March 2024

Water assault over 200,000 baht debt injures elderly in Nonthaburi

Published: 13:55, 10 March 2024

Bangkok bans parking under BTS stations to ease traffic

Published: 13:25, 10 March 2024