Songkhla lifeguard dies in search for missing girl

A Songkhla lifeguard died on the way to hospital after losing consciousness while taking part in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing off Songkhla beach yesterday.

A team of Songkhla lifeguards were dispatched to Chalathat beach, a popular tourist spot, after being alerted at about 2pm that a 10-year-old girl had gone missing. They were joined in the search for the girl by rescuers from a Hat Yai charity and sailors from Songkhla naval base.

The missing girl, identified as Aranya Buakhieo, had come to the beach with her mother, Boonruang and two other girls. When they arrived, Aranya went swimming in the sea with the other girls because the waves were not high. When the waves became stronger and higher, Aranya was swept away. The two other girls reached the shore safely.

During the search, Sathaporn Mingsuk, a lifeguard, lost consciousness. The 36 year old was brought ashore and rushed to Songkhla Hospital by his colleagues.

The search for the missing girl continued until darkness fell but to no avail.