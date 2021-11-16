Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted president to face another charge

Sixteen people, including Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, are set to face another charge of election fraud, the Union Election Commission under the military junta said on Monday.

According to local media, Irrawaddy News, the former Chairman of the Union Election Commission and members Myint Naing and Than Htay, Cabinet Minister Min Thu, Mandalay Division Chief Minister Dr Zaw Myint Maung, and Naypyidaw Mayor Dr Myo Aung were amongst the 16 accused by the military junta.

This is the first time since the military takeover on February 1 that action has been taken against members of the commission.

Meanwhile, the regime has named only eight people in the lawsuit and did not say under which section they are suing.

The National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, scored another landslide victory in Myanmar’s 2020 general election, but the military staged a coup and annulled the election results, citing voter fraud.

Following it, the military council and its UEC are collaborating to depose the NLD and hold proportional representation elections to let the parties of their choice enter parliament.

Suu Kyi, who is presently detained, has been charged with 11 cases, while President Win Myint has been charged with two. According to NLD Central Committee member Kyaw Htwe on Monday, 418 individuals were detained including Suu Kyi and eight were slain nationwide since the February 1 military coup in Myanmar.