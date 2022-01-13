More than 5,000 Singapore students aged 5 to 6 signed up for vaccinations

A representative from the Early Childhood Development Agency told Singapore media The Straits Times that more than 5,000 children from age 5 to 6 have been registered for their Covid-19 vaccines yesterday.

The report followed the announcement by Singapore’s Education Minister Chan Chun Sing that about 80,000 students or more than one-third of the Primary 1 to 6 cohorts had received their first dosage of the vaccine citing that SMS invitations for preschoolers will be given out in stages based on their National Appointment System registrations.

According to the Ministry of Education, more than six out of ten students have registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccines while the invitations were sent out to around 3,900 children aged six to eleven in special education schools which had already started yesterday with mobile vaccination teams from the Health Promotion Board delivering doses.

According to the Ministry of Education, the practice would be gradually pushed out to all 20 Sped schools with eligible students.

