Mt Merapi erupts, closes Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Indonesia | The Thaiger

Indonesia
Mt Merapi erupts, closes Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Indonesia
Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia has been closed because of an active volcano erupting, spewing smoke and ash into the sky. There have been no reports of casualties or damage, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency.
The airport on Indonesia’s Java Island was forced to close temporarily this morning after the volcano, Mt Merapi, erupted spewing volcanic ash almost 11 kilometres into the sky, according to local authorities.
Mt Merapi’s eruption at 7.10am today forced the closure of the Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Solo, Central Java. The airport was officially closed from 9.25am, according to Indonesia’s air navigation operator.
“We will keep observing the latest developments. As for the impact on aviation, so far only [Adi Soemarmo International Airport] in Surakarta is affected; it has since been closed down for the time being. We have re-routed several flights to regions that have yet to be affected by the eruption.”
At this stage, the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has left the volcano’s alert status at level 2, out of 4 levels.
The last time there was a major eruption of Mt Merapi, which looms large over the plains north of Yogyakarta, was in 2010. The eruption killed at least 113 people and injured 1,800 others. You can now visit the mountain (when it’s not erupting) and visit the areas impacted by the volcanic ash.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Environment
Samui’s Banyan Tree Hotel acts to protect sea turtle nest
Khun Veeraphat, a waiter at Sands beachfront restaurant on Koh Samui, made a startling discovery on February 13 when he spotted what appeared to be tracks coming from the sea. CCTV footage at Banyan Tree Samui clearly showed a giant sea turtle laying eggs on the beach the night before, then returning to the water. The luxury hotel, located on the southeast tip of the island, immediately contacted the local Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, who arrived and uncovered two nests containing around 100 eggs belonging to a green sea turtle.
Then, on February 24, the mother turtle returned and laid a second clutch, this time numbering 141 eggs. This nest, however, was too close to the shoreline and so it was carefully dug up and relocated it on higher sands.
Such a discovery on Koh Samui is rare; green turtles (Chelonia mydas) tend to lay their eggs on remote shores in the Andaman Sea – not at busy tourist resorts in the Gulf of Thailand.
However, this mother turtle was in luck, because not only does Banyan Tree Samui employ a CSR (corporate social responsibility) team headed by a marine biologist, Thepsuda Loyjiw, but the resort was singled out last year by global watchdog EarthCheck as meeting the highest standards for environmentalism in the country.
The resort built an enclosure to keep the nest safe from monitor lizards and any other would-be predators. In the days that followed, the fenced-off pen became adopted by guests as a protected site.
“We were very excited to find the clutch of eggs, but quickly realized that this was a precarious situation,” said Thepsuda. “Luckily, the Banyan Tree beach is situated in a private cove so tourists and vendors are not constantly walking by. The most immediate danger was the tide, but the turtle had fortunately buried her first clutch above the high-tide line. The second nest was too close to the shore so we carefully dug it up and moved it higher. The next danger was the monitor lizards who prey on turtle eggs. We had to ward off a large local lizard who had the nest in his sights.”
Green sea turtles generally weigh between 110 and 180 kg and measure about one meter in length. The gestation period for eggs is between 45 and 60 days, meaning that this clutch should hatch between March 28 and April 12, which is the day before Thai New Year (Songkran).
“In this day and age when we hear so much about endangered marine life, it’s a fantastic feeling for all of us at the resort to feel we are giving something back,” said Banyan Tree Samui General Manager Remko Kroesen.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
National park staff scramble to prevent more wildfires as dry season approaches
Phu Kradueng National Park officials told the press today that although they had contained the bushfire that started on Sunday and damaged over 3,400 rai of park forests, they still need to build additional firebreaks to prevent a reoccurrence, which is more likely during the dry season.
“Currently we have only one tractor truck to build the firebreaks. It has been working around the clock for two straight days and the engine is not in very good condition.”
Officials of the park in Loei province say they have an additional truck at the Wildfire Extinguishment Unit, but transporting it to the site of the fire would require a helicopter, which they don’t have.
“In a worst-case scenario, we may have to disassemble the truck and carry the parts by foot, which would take at least two days.”
The Region 10 Environmental Office reports that the bushfire in Phu Kradueng damaged at least 3,400 rai of the national park’s pine forest and grassfields, including an iconic 100 year old pine tree. The fire was the third and worst bushfire in the past eight years.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Wildfire damages over 2000 rai in national park
A wildfire yesterday morning in the Phu Kradueng National Park in the northeastern province of Loei damaged more than 2000 rai, mostly pineforest and grassland. Adisorn Hemthanont, chief of the park’s wildfire extinguishment unit, made the announcement today.
“A dozen staff tried to extinguish the fire but the strong winds blew fireballs across the fire barrier and [they] landed about 400 metres from Mesa Cliff. At around 11am, the bushfire spread quickly around Mesa Cliff, covering a large area.”
Adisorn says more than 130 staff from the extinguishment unit, park officials and volunteers used three tractors and four water trucks, working all afternoon and into the night to build a barrier to prevent the fire spreading. The blaze was reportedly brought under control at around dawn today.
Phu Kradueng National Park is in Si Than subdistrict, Loei province. It’s one of Thailand’s best known national parks, with a high point of 1,316 metres at Khok Moei and a total area of 348 square kilometres. It’s famous for beautiful sandstone cliffs, scenic viewpoints and a variety of tropical flora and fauna.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok
Buri Ram MotoGP “postponed indefinitely” over virus fears
Thai social media frenzy as 5000 set to return from South Korea
Mt Merapi erupts, closes Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Indonesia
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo – VIDEO
Gunman in Manila mall standoff surrenders, releases hostages
Teens busted reselling used face masks
Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thailand News Today, March 2, 2020
Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines
Samui’s Banyan Tree Hotel acts to protect sea turtle nest
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Tourism4 days ago
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
- Pattaya3 days ago
Australian bodybuilding champ arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, hormones
- Coronavirus3 days ago
World’s largest travel fair, ITB, cancelled in Berlin
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Lao woman kept as a slave for 9 years
- Politics4 days ago
Thai minister Thammanat Prompao tells parliament he “never pled guilty” or “served time” over heroin drug charges
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide