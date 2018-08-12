Regional
Indonesia all set for the Asian Games
Having taken on the responsibility for hosting this year’s Asian Games after Vietnam pulled out, Indonesia says it’s ready for the sporting expo starting next week.
Jakarta and Palembang in Sumatra will be host to over 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the Asian Games, the world’s largest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.
Indonesia has set aside worries about terrorism, street crime and Jakarta’s notorious traffic, saying it is ready to roll for the Asian Games which will run from August 18 to September 2.
Indonesia started with less time than most host countries after it agreed to hold the Games when Vietnam pulled out.
Chief organiser Erick Thohir says “There are no problems for the preparation so far, even if we have problems we will solve them right there right then.”
Despite worries about Jakarta’s notorious traffic congestion, authorities say the implementation of an odd-even licence plate system is already bearing results. Athletes and officials will travel on dedicated road lanes and schools will be closed to take the daily commute of millions of pupils off Jakarta’s notoriously congested roads.
When Indonesia last hosted a major sports event, the 2011 SEA Games, two people died in a stadium stampede at the football final in Jakarta. In a bid to safeguard this year’s event, some 40,000 troops and police officers will be deployed in Jakarta and Palembang. Police say they have been rounding up terror suspects and petty criminals in a pre-Games crackdown.
The Games’ preparation has not come without hiccups, however. Indonesians have made a mockery of the Jakarta government’s decision to cover a toxic river near the athletes’ village with black nylon mesh over fears it will be an eyesore at the showpiece event. Some social media users have also questioned why city sanitation workers — and not artists — were chosen to paint Games’ murals in parts of the city.
Seventy percent of tickets have been sold for the opening ceremony in the capital Jakarta next Saturday, he added.
SOURCES: The Nation, AFP
Damage toll continues to rise on Lombok
Whilst the death toll continues to rise – and will rise as rescuers scramble through the rubble – the toll mounts on those that remain to try and rebuild their lives. It’s now nearly a week after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island.
Damages and loss caused by last week’s earthquake in Lombok and Bali are estimated to have reached over US$138 million, – this from Indonesia’s national disaster agency.
A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reports that damaged infrastructure comprises 67,875 houses, 468 schools, six bridges, three hospitals, 10 health centers, 15 mosques, 50 mushola (prayer room) and 20 office buildings. He added that nearly 75 percent of the residential areas in North Lombok regency had been destroyed as it was the worst hit region.
“The BNPB is still estimating the economic losses,” says spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho and reported in The Jakarta Post .
“According to satellite images, the buildings in North Lombok regency (province) suffered massive damages. We are still collecting more information,” Sutopo said.
The BNPB is also reporting that the death toll from the earthquakes has climbed to over 320. 321 deaths have been formally verified and more than 270,000 people had been forced to flee their homes because of a series of tremors over the past two weeks.
SOURCES: Thai PBS, Jakarta Post
Boracay closure dents Philippine’s economic numbers
PHOTO: Wikipedia
The Philippine’s economy has slowed in Q2 2018, this year’s second quarter, and fell well short of predictions. Some are blaming policy decisions including the shutdown of tourist magnet Boracay Island.
The quarter’s 6% expansion was the weakest in three years and ends a run of 10 consecutive quarters where growth was at least 6.5%.
AFP reports that Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia admits.. “The slowdown is partly due to policy decisions undertaken that are expected to promote sustainable and resilient development. I refer to the temporary closure of Boracay”
Boracay island was closed down in April for an enforced six-month make-over and clean up on the orders of President Rodrigo Détente. Months earlier he had described the island as a “cesspool”.
Despite the lower-than-expected figures The Philippines remains one of the best-performing economies in Asia behind Vietnam’s 6.8% and China’s 6.7% for the quarter.
Pernia said the closure of Boracay, which the government says draws two million tourists each year and pumps roughly US$1 billion into the economy.
The mystery of Myanmar’s missing airlines
PHOTO: Asian Wings Airways
Any trip on a local airline usually means planes either full or mostly full. But some of Myanmar’s smaller local airlines have been struggling through this year’s wet season along with a drop in tourism to the country of around 6% for the past 12 months.
At least three airlines appear to have thrown in the towel suspending services without explanation or advance notice. Local newspapers in Myanmar claimed Asian Wings Airways, Apex Airlines and FMI Air have suspended services since July.
Sources claim they were crippled by the country’s high fuel cost and a decline in passenger demand during the monsoon season.
Myanmar has around 11 airlines registered for commercial operations with a nation-wide fleet of 60 aircraft.
Asian Wings Airways, one of the airlines identified in local media reports as having scotched services struck back saying it was still operating.
“It is not true that our airline returned its AOC. We are still running our flights,” public relations Manager Yin Myo told Eleven Myanmar.
However, Asian Wings Airways’ website has been stripped of all content, although the various homepage tabs remain. Even the contact section of the website is empty and the booking engine returns the message “no flights available.”
If it is still flying, as its PR director claims, it is not picking up any bookings from its website.
Eleven Myanmar quoted the Department of Civil Aviation deputy director general, Ye Htut Aung saying: “It is true that Air Bagan and Apex Air have returned their air operator’s certificates (AOC). The rest have not turned them in yet.”
FMI Air suspended all of its services on July 20 after six years operating domestic flights.
A company spokesperson confirmed the decision claiming it was due to unrelenting and unrealistic cost pressures on Myanmar’s domestic aviation industry.
Apex Airlines was also identified by local media and the DCA for suspending all of its services, but the airline’s website offers a glimmer of hope as its booking engine continues to function although it returns the message “no available flights”. Website content has not been scrubbed, but it omits to say why passengers cannot locate any bookable flights.
To complete the picture Air Mandalay is still operating services, although a check of its website showed that it was not taking bookings for flights from Yangon to Tachilek and Myitkyina in August.
Myanmar National Airlines, the country’s national carrier, launched a new service linking Yangon and Phuket in March and within two months dropped the service claiming traffic was insufficient. It hopes to reinstate the twice-weekly service this October.
The problems reflect the state of aviation in Myanmar where there are far too many airlines to serve a market of 3 million domestic passengers and no more than 400,000 foreign tourists.
Domestic airfares are among the most expensive in the region blamed mainly on high fuel costs and government taxes.
SOURCE: ttrweekly.com
