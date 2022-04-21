Cambodia reduces quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from 2 weeks to 1

Starting today, visitors to Cambodia who are not fully vaccinated will only have to quarantine for one week, and not two. Cambodia’s health ministry said air travelers not fully vaccinated must take antigen tests on their last day of quarantine. The country has eased Covid-19 restrictions in the past month, and officially stopped requiring Covid-19 tests upon entry for vaccinated travellesr last month. Visas on arrival were also restored last month.

Like many of its neighbours, Cambodia’s tourism income plummeted following the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. That year, the number of tourist arrivals dropped to 1.3 million from 6.6 million in 2019. The country’s tourism revenue subsequently dropped from US$5.31 billion to $US1.12 billion.

Cambodia has taken strong measures to fight Covid-19, and was one of the first countries to give children under five years old vaccines. Other countries vaccinating children under five include China, Bahrain, and Cuba. China and Bahrain started targeting kids between three and 11 years old last year, while Cuba started vaccinating children as young as two.

About 92 per cent of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Today, Cambodia reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, making its total number of reported cases since the pandemic broke out 136,146. There have been 3,056 Covid-19 related deaths reported.

While air travelers to Cambodia who are not fully vaccinated must take antigen tests on their last day of quarantine, those arriving by land must take them both on arrival, and on the last day of quarantine.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia