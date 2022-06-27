Phuket
Phuket’s Central Patong shopping mall plans reopening and recruitment drive
Central Patong shopping mall in Phuket is launching a large-scale recruitment drive on the back of plans to reopen after a year of closure due to the pandemic.
Central Department Store, the managers of the shopping centre, informed stores in the Central Patong shopping mall of the temporary closure on February 1 last year. But on Saturday, the Thai department store chain announced on the shopping mall’s Facebook page Central Patong – เซ็นทรัล ป่าตอง saying “Central Patong in Phuket To Come Bank Soon!!”
The reopening schedule has not yet been revealed, but the recruitment drive begins from July 6-8. The shopping mall is looking to fill a number of places including salespersons, store staff, cashiers, customer service staff, maintenance and financial officers.
Several businesses, especially hotels, had to close because the pandemic stopped tourists from visiting the city. As a consequence, according to the information from Phuket Boutique Accommodation Association, more than 200 local hotels were sued by banks due to their massive debt after they stopped operating.
The other big shopping centre in Patong, Jungceylon (the original name for Phuket), has also been closed for an extended time due government reactions to the Covid pandemic. It remains closed although there are rumours it may try to re-open in the next few months.
