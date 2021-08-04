Phuket police arrest 2 men and seize more than 160,000 methamphetamine pills

Police in Phuket arrested two men on drug charges and seized more than 160,000 methamphetamine pills. Officers from the Tha Chatchai station searched a two-storey home in Mai Khao and found thousands of methamphetamine tablets, known by the Thai street name “ya ba,” which translates to “crazy drug.”

Officers say they found 60 orange pills which were branded with the letters WY and wrapped in foil paper, 1,200 pills packed in six black plastic boxes and another 159,200 pills packed in 40 black plastic boxes, all adding up to a total of 160,460 methamphetamine pills.

Police arrested 50 year old Samat Saksriroj and 27 year old Chainarong Nayao. The men were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Under Thailand’s Narcotics Act, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Officers say they suspect the men were distributors and are investigating to crackdown on those involved in trafficking the drugs.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on