Phuket Hotels Association launches online travel sale to back local talent

PHAB 2022 successful scholars at Rajabhat University in Phuket

Press Release

Phuket Hotels Association , the nonprofit organisation of hoteliers focused on promoting a positive image of Phuket, is inviting members of the public to take part in its “ Absolutely Fabulous Online Travel Sale ” – an online auction with great prizes that will fund scholarships for talented young people in Phuket. This forms part of the Phuket Hotels Association Benefit (PHAB) 2023 campaign, an important fundraising initiative to support Thai students in hospitality studies in Phuket, Thailand.

Bidding in the online auction is open until midday (Thailand time, UTC+7 hrs) on 15th June, with prizes in dream destinations worldwide. Participants can bid for spectacular five-star stays and exciting experiences generously donated by sponsors in destinations such as Dubai, Sydney and the Maldives, as well as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui – all potentially available with big discounts for the highest bidder.

In addition to hotel stays, the auction includes various exhilarating activities such as yacht charters, golf, tennis, surfing classes and gym memberships.

Proceeds from the auction will sponsor at least 20 hospitality scholarships and internships, exclusively for the benefit of young Phuket residents who would be otherwise unable to fund their education. To date, the association has successfully sponsored over 30 students studying hospitality and tourism in Phuket.

The PHAB 5 online auction is being continually updated with new prizes. Bidders can check back on their progress, make new offers and see what other exciting prizes are coming up.

To learn more about the PHAB 5 online auction and place your bid in the “Absolutely Fabulous Online Travel Sale”, click here.

Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association said…

“By taking part in our online auction, not only will you be bidding on great prizes and five-star hotel stays worldwide; you will also be benefiting the local community by helping young people to discover a new career that could raise their standard of living and even support an entire family.”