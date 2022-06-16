Sea turtle lays 60 eggs at Phang Nga beach

A national park in South Thailand’s Phang Nga province has reported yesterday that 60 sea turtle eggs were found on a beach near the park’s office. The eggs are believed to have come from a green sea turtle, and are expected to hatch in 60 days.

The eggs have now been moved to a safe area nearby, in order to protect them from weather damage. The Similan National Park reported that the eggs were buried on a beach on Miang Island.

Green sea turtles are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Only one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings are thought to make it to adulthood. Without guidance, many hatchlings die from dehydration because they don’t make it to the ocean fast enough.

But baby turtles’ tough journey doesn’t stop once they hatch. Artificial lights confuse turtle hatchlings and can cause them to waddle in the wrong direction away from the shore. Birds, crabs and other animals also prey on the baby turtles.

In Thailand, park rangers play a crucial role in protecting sea turtle eggs and hatchlings. Rangers often move eggs they find to safer spots, and help to safely guide hatchlings into the sea. In April, 97 green sea turtle hatchlings made their way into the sea for the first time at Surin Islands National Park, after park rangers ad kept a close eye on the nest since the mother turtle laid the eggs.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express