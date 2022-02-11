Nok Air announces domestic flights from Korat to Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai

The low-cost carrier Nok Air has been given the “okay” to run round-trip domestic flights from the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, to the popular tourist destinations Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is allowing the airline to offer seven flights per week to each destination starting in the second quarter of this year. The airline will use the 86-seater Bombardier Q400 turboprop for the flights.

A low number of passengers travelling to and from the Isaan province led several airlines, including Thai AirAsia and other small local airlines, to cancel services at the Nakhon Ratchasima airport.

Nok Air submitted an application to CAAT last November, requesting to offer more domestic flights from the airport. The CCAT approved the request last month and the airline has announced it will offer flights to popular destinations Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

During the Vietnam War, from 1962 until 1976, the Nakhon Ratchasima airport functioned as the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base with air force units from Thailand, New Zealand, and the US stationed there.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post