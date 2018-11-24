Man thought he could now sell marijuana legally. Aah, no! | The Thaiger

North East
Man thought he could now sell marijuana legally. Aah, no!
“He thought he could sell it legally.”
A man has been arrested for advertising marijuana for sale on YouTube.
With all the news about legalising medical marijuana in Thailand, he says he believed it was now legal to sell cannabis in Thailand.
The Nation reports that, after police were alerted that a man was cashing in on cannabis on the YouTube channel, “SamunphirSpp.law 168”, officers arrested 31 year old Rangsan Wisetlinthng at a house in Bueng Kan’s Muang district on the Laos border in Thailand’s north-east.
Police found 3 kilograms of dried, compressed marijuana, three bottles of marijuana powder, and 161 marijuana seeds in the house.
Rangsan, who is from Nakhon Ratchasima, said he packed and mailed marijuana to buyers when they made orders on his YouTube channel.
He claimed that he read a report that a law has been passed to allow possession of marijuana so he thought he could sell it legally.
Just yesterday, the National Legislative Assembly passed the first reading of the bill to allow use of marijuana for medical reasons. The bill has yet to be vetted and deliberated in the second and third readings.
STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand.
North East
Half a tonne of marijuana seized…
.. and no one has come to claim it yet.
Khon Kaen police have seized 500 kilograms of marijuana after a pickup truck overturned in Khon Kaen’s Ban Phai district early today. But no arrests have been made as yet.
The Nation reports that Pol Lt Gen Surachai Khuantejakup, commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 4, told a press conference that the 500 bars of marijuana were found after the pickup overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at a curve on Ban Phai-Nong Song Hon Road in Ban Nong Tap Tao village in Tambon Pa Por at 4am.
When police arrived at the scene of the crash the pickup driver had already escaped.
Surachai said police had learned that the drugs were smuggled via Nakhon Phanom’s border via Khon Kaen to a southern province.
Surachai said police learned from a tip-off that a gang would try to smuggle a huge amount of marijuana via Khon Kaen so police set up road checkpoints.
He said the pickup driver tried to avoid the main road and used a secondary road to avoid arrest but lost control of his vehicle.
North East
Ex-soldier on the run after shooting girlfriend in Prachin Buri
A former Saraburi-based cavalry soldier, Corporal Panuwat Pancheun, who was reportedly fired from service three months ago for assaulting his superior, has allegedly shot and injured his 28 year old girlfriend at her family’s home/grocery shop in Prachin Buri province this morning as he tried to drag her out to his car. Prachin Buri is two hour’s drive north-east of Bangkok.
Following the 9.30am shooting report at Tambon Pho Ngam in Prachantakham district, police inspected the scene and were told that the victim, factory worker Pornpan Putklang who sustained a gunshot wound in her upper right arm, had already been admitted to the district hospital, the case investigator, Pol Lt-Colonel Weerapol Sitthipan, said.
CCTV footage accessed by the police showed the male suspect arrive at the shop front in a Honda Civic sedan, get out of the vehicle with a pistol in his hand and grab Pornpan by the hair and force her to get into the backseat of the car.
When the woman resisted, the suspect allegedly shot her in the arm in front of witnesses, pushed her down and fled the scene.
Police suspect the couple had had a fight, resulting in the girlfriend declining to return to the house where she stayed with him and instead staying back in her family’s home. The former soldier then came after her, resulting in an argument and the shooting.
STORY: The Nation
North East
Buri Ram teacher probed after boy’s beating
A Buri Ram school has set up a committee to investigate a parent’s allegation that one of its teachers made a Prathom 6 pupil do 50 jumping jacks in the hot sun and then whipped him 10 times with a wooden stick wrapped in duct tape.
The 12 year old’s mother revealed Friday’s incident and says her son had merely failed to recite a multiplication table.
Piya Phutthapoh, the director of Anuban Phutthaisong School in Phutthaisong district, says a fact-finding committee had been established and would report its findings to the Buri Ram Primary Educational Area 4 Office within seven days.
Piya said the unnamed teacher, who had made no public comment about the incident as of 6pm Sunday, admitted to punishing the boy, but the committee would decide whether the punishment was too severe.
“If it was, the teacher would face a disciplinary hearing.”
Piya is vowing to ensure fairness for both sides in the incident. He admitted to being concerned about the boy’s mental state and had assigned other teachers to help his parents take care of him.
The boy’s grandmother, enraged by the sight of the boy’s injury, urged his teacher to take responsibility and said she might transfer him to another school if the teacher goes unpunished.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Man thought he could now sell marijuana legally. Aah, no!
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
Car crashes into back of truck in Chon Buri, four killed
Government ready to develop medications, rejects seized marijuana
Marine Department halts contstruction of Karon retaining wall
Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
“We are doing all we can” – the search for ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya
The Great Krathong Clean-up
Wanted UK brothers arrested during a raid in Chonburi
New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport
Former honorary consul arrested in Phuket for selling counterfeit visa stamps
Young man drowns searching for coins in krathong floats
Airbnb launches ‘Airbnb Plus’ in Bangkok and Phuket
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
-
Phuket2 days ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
-
Phuket1 day ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Confusion reigns over ‘proof of earnings’ letters for Retirement Visa
-
Phuket2 days ago
Drive Thru Immigration service officially launched
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai tourism operators paint gloomy outlook
-
People4 hours ago
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold
You must be logged in to post a comment Login