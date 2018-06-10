Human trafficking and prostitution remain to enormous elephants in the room for Thai society and past Governments. A seminar in Pattaya is hoping to do something about it.

Students are being taught how to say ‘no’ to sex during an Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) seminar to help reduce human trafficking and youth prostitution.

As many as 200 students, teachers, representatives from child protection centers and social security officials attended the May 30 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division’s “18 Don’ts Seminar” at the D’Varee Hotel in Jomtien, Pattaya.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Kornchai Klaiklueng, commander of Thailand’s Human Trafficking Suppression Division, chaired the seminar and talked about the recent shift in society’s mores and the effect social media is having on youths.

- The Thaiger