Thailand News Update | No cutoff for approved entry schemes & TUI flights to Phuket

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there will be no travel cutoff date for travelers approved to enter Thailand under the Test & Go or Sandbox entry schemes. Well, at least for now, although the test and go, and Sandbox, entry programs will be reviewed on January 4. Following the cancellation of Thailand’s “Test & Go” tourist scheme, Europe’s largest travel firm TUI Nordic announced it had canceled scheduled chartered flights to Phuket from December to April next year. Whilst the TAT, private sector, and BMA prevaricate over New year celebrations in and around Bangkok, preparations are in full swing for the New Year’s countdown on Phuket with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli now confirmed among the performers who will appear on stage to ring in 2022.

