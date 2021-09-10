Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10

https://youtu.be/uQinsxl32RE

Police in Chiang Mai have detained three people for their alleged connection to the disappearance of the toddler who is said to have been kidnapped by a man who claims he left her in a forest as a sacrifice to the spirits. Police in Bangkok say they’ll get tougher on anti-government protest action, but without resorting to violence, according to a Bangkok Post report. With Pattaya hotel operators in dire financial straits brought on by the lack of tourists during the pandemic, foreign investors are apparently keeping a close eye on the situation.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on