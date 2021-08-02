Thailand News Today | More Dark red zones, ‘coup rumour’ quashed | August 2

You can donate to our “I Am Strong Campaign” here….

Starting off with an extended report on the new restrictions in Dark Red Zones, and exactly how the new zonings may affect you. Down south, and Phuket has been re-categorised, going from a “yellow” zone to an “orange” zone. Following a rumour that a military coup to remove PM Prayut Chan-o-cha from office was in the works, a state official has now been detained, accused of spreading fake news. A ruling in a Hua Hin court has sentenced 2 executives of the Maya Club in Hua Hin to 3 months in prison plus fines for the illegal concert they held that was directly linked to over 1,000 Covid infections.

