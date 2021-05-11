image
Thailand News Today | More bubbles?, Burmese journalists arrested, Malaysian lockdown | May 11

Thaiger

Published 

33 seconds ago

 on 

Thailand will travel travel bubble discussions with countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Malaysia. Travel bubbles could start as soon as October, Police in Northern Thailand arrested 3 senior journalists who had fled Myanmar, Thai officials say expats living in Thailand will be included in the government's mass Covid-19 vaccination plan, but exactly when that will be is still up in the air, research confirms that vaccination is the key to rebooting international travel and Malaysia has gone into full national lockdown

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha seeks looser restrictions in 'red' zones

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ PR Thai government

Covid-19 infections are still high, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he wants restrictions to loosen up and businesses to reopen as soon as possible in provinces classified as "red" zones under tight control to combat Covid-19.

The prime minister says he has ordered governors of red zone provinces to look into easing disease control measures. Looking into each province’s Covid-19 situation and the restrictions’ impact on the local economy, governors are told to find a good balance that works well for both the economy and public health.

Spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says restrictions at restaurants in red zone provinces can be lifted if the situation improves.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Insurgency

Suspected insurgent killed in gunfire exchange with rangers in Thailand's deep south

Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ คนรักทหารพราน

A suspected insurgent was shot and killed in a gunfire exchange with Thai rangers in Narathawit, a province in Thailand’s deep south by the Malaysian border plagued with violence from the religious separatist insurgency. 2 other men were arrested after the clash with rangers in the Bacho district this morning. Another suspected insurgent is on the run.

Rangers got a tip that 4 insurgents were hiding out at a home in the district. The rangers surround the home at around 5am this morning. The men inside the home fired shots at rangers, shooting a 28 year old soldier in the wrist. The gunfire exchange lasted about 10 minutes. A suspect, identified as Sufian Yoso, managed to escape out the back of the home.

Rangers searched the area and found the body of Suraidin Katae, also known as Madong, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Suspected insurgents Ku-afnan and Ku-amran Kupama, who are brothers, were arrested. Rangers say the men had a 11mm pistol and an AK102 rifle.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Thailand signs trade agreement with EU, same tax rates as before Brexit

Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO

Under a new agreement with the European Union, Thailand can export to the trade bloc under the same tax rates and trade privileges from before Brexit. After the UK left the trade bloc on January 1, the tariff rate quota deal between Thailand and the EU was renegotiated. The agreement goes into effect next month.

The recent agreement only covers the same quotas for goods under the previous agreement, according to Thailand’s permanent representative to the World Trade Organisation, Pimchanok Pitfield.

“Products covered in the agreement include rice, poultry and fishery products, which Thailand will still be able to export to the EU with the same trade privileges extended before Brexit.”

She says Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade has been the main negoitator for the deal and they had been working since 2019 to secure, at the least, the same quotas and rates Thailand had with the EU prior to Brexit.

There will be other, separate negotiations between Thailand, the EU and UK on export duty reductions and Thailand’s Commerce Ministry plans to push for higher quotas and lower duty rates for exports of goods related to agriculture and fishery, Pimchanok told the Bangkok Post.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Trending