Thailand News Today – Friday May 8 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today – Friday May 8
8 new Covid-19 case, total now 3,000, no new deaths
8 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced at this morning’s daily press briefing in Bangkok, maintaining the recent trend of single-digit daily increases.
The new cases take Thailand’s total to 3,000 since the beginning of the outbreak. No new deaths were reported, leaving the tally at 55. All of the new cases were located in the deep South and either imported by, or associated with, people who recently travelled from Malaysia.
Only 161 patients remain under treatment for Covid19 in the entire country, with 12 more people having fully recovered and released.
Bangkok immigration police nab Chinese loan sharks
Bangkok immigration police have arrested 5 organisers and 73 employees at a building for running an illegal finance firm.
Police raided the building in Chom Thong district, where alleged Chinese loan sharks were operating under cover of a shelf Thai company. The company, “Thai Luck Trade” was extending loans at interest rates far higher than the limit under Thai law.
The company was registered as a merchant dealing in glasses, watches and cameras but they secretly developed applications with names like “Cash Home” and “Take Money Quick,” which had been downloaded over 100,000 times to extend loans of between 2,000 to 20,000 baht, and required customers to pay 42% of the loan amount as a “registration fee.”
Additionally they were charging interest rates up to 600% per year. The company’s accounts showed that it had 200 million baht in circulation to more than 20,000 customers.
Thai Health Minister says China, South Korea no longer virus hotspots
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has provisionally approved a suggestion from Health Minister that China and South Korea be removed from the list of Covid-19 “hotspots”.
The number of confirmed cases in both countries has now dropped into single digits and attempts are being made to re-establish economic and social ties.
But the CSSA says these ties will be restored gradually and there will be no sudden return to freedom of movement for Chinese or South Korean citizens coming to Thailand, or from any other country.
Flights from all international destinations, except for medical supplies, freight, repatriation flights or emergencies, are currently banned until at least the end of May.
Meanwhile the Thai PM said today that the economy would improve once businesses reopen and starts employing people, and tourism resumes. He said…. “Tourism, tourist destinations and hotels will be improved so that tourists will have confidence and return to Thailand. We will take special care of public health,
Pattaya’s beaches are still a ‘no go’ area this month
Pattaya’s beaches are closed until the end of May in an effort to prevent socialising and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Pattaya’s police posted photos on Facebook of the taped-off beaches and warning signs. They announced…
“Those who try to access the beach could face a year in jail or an up to 100,000 baht fine. People and tourists are prohibited from gathering in the areas between 9am – 9pm during the three-week period.”
However, people are still allowed to walk and exercise on the sidewalks adjacent to the beaches.
Thai family heads out on a 1,000 kilometre trek on clapped-out motorbike
One family had a mission to get home, but with a broken down motorbike, it was some of the communities along the way that helped them to complete their journey.
About a week ago, a mother and her two children set off on their trip using a run-down motorbike and sidecar. They had a nearly 1,000 km journey ahead of them, from Pattaya to their home in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.
The family broke down in Tak, about halfway home. They were broke and could not fix the bike on their own. But with help from the local Tak community, the family was able to get up and running again.
They made it to Lampang where they were checked by health officials. But this time volunteers from Mae Sai organised a van and pickup truck to take the family back to their Mae Sai home.
7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic
While some people are losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, Thailand’s billionaires are getting richer. The owners of 7-Eleven and Family Mart are just two of them. The convenience store franchises are classified as essential services and have stayed busy, while some of the smaller mom and pop shops were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s reported that around 7 million people in Thailand could be unemployed by June.
To fix the economy’s problems, PM Prayut Chan-ocha sought help from Thailand’s elite. Last month, he said he would write a letter to 20 of Thailand’s richest people asking them for ideas on how to revive the nation’s economy. (He could have more easily picked up the phone and called them.)
The government has faced criticism for not doing more for the ordinary citizens, with millions clearly in need as they apply for cash handouts and wait in food queues in the steamy Thai midday sun.
The wealthiest person in Thailand, Dhanin Chearavanont, chairman of the CP All Group which owns 7- Eleven, responded with boasts about the 700 million baht the company has invested in efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak. He added that the company has plans to develop virus test kits and they have created more jobs.
Some of the big “five family” firms, CP All Group, ThaiBev, Central Group, King Power Group and Boonrawd (makers of Singha, Leo, U, Asahi), were supporters of the former-coup maker, now elected PM Prayut Chan-ocha’s 2019 election campaign. Some of the current “favours” and “concessions” for these companies is seen as alleged “payback” for their past support.
But while Chearavanont says 7-11 has created more jobs, the final numbers of extra jobs won’t make much of a dent on the millions unemployed. As poverty has risen over the past five years, profits and holdings for the major Thai conglomerates have increased.
Critics have argued the Prayut government should do more as Thailand’s Covid-19 relief measures already appear to be missing the mark. As many as 27 million Thais applied for the “Nobody Left Behind” cash handouts, a program policy-makers initially designed for only four million or so of the kingdom’s lowest earners. Over the past month there’s been constant criticism of the government’s ability to administer and pay out the meagre handouts.
SOURCE: Asia Times
Grocery giant Makro to add over 700 jobs
At last a snippet of good economic news. Thai big-box grocery giant Makro has announced plans to hire more than 700 employees to boost its delivery service and create jobs after the Covid-19 outbreak passes. Siam Makro’s CEO says a new company priority is to help people who’ve lost their jobs due to the Emergency Decree and subsequent lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The evolution to online grocery shopping has been accelerated by the health emergency as people have shifted to buying online and getting groceries delivered whilst it’s been more difficult to do the buying in person.
The wholesale food merchant will hire 250 people for product packing and preparation. All will be trained to specialise in Makro’s online shopping system. Its delivery service department will recruit 300 motorcycle delivery riders, 80 delivery drivers and 80 cargo lift personnel.
In another move to create jobs, Makro is starting a project to support and guide people who want to open grocery stores, to add to the 141 Makro stores already open in Thailand. More than 10,000 entrepreneurs have already registered for the project, according to a company spokesman
For more information on these projects, Makro’s human resources department can be reeached at the numbers found HERE.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok hospitals use baby face shields, US health officials say it could be dangerous
While Bangkok hospitals say they are protecting newborn babies from the coronavirus with baby-sized face shields, health authorities in the US disagree with the move, and even claim it could be dangerous.
The US Centre of Disease Control says an infant face shield could increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome as well as suffocation or strangulation.
Since infants and newborns often toss and turn in bed, the nose and mouth could become blocked by the face shield and suffocate, according to a CDC report on the matter.
“Parts of the shield can also get caught around the neck and cause them to suffocate.”
They say that there is no data supporting the use of infant face shields for protection against the coronavirus.
SOURCE: US Centre of Disease Control
