Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10

The Thai government is pondering an amnesty bill that would grant medical officials connected with fighting Covid, legal protection against criminal charges. Just 6.7% of Thai residents are currently fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23% have already received their first dose. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is warning citizens against travel to Thailand. Drug officers in the Mekong Riverine Unit have seized 560 kilograms of dried cannabis and arrested four people in Nakhon Pathom.

