Thailand
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
The Thai government is pondering an amnesty bill that would grant medical officials connected with fighting Covid, legal protection against criminal charges. Just 6.7% of Thai residents are currently fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23% have already received their first dose. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is warning citizens against travel to Thailand. Drug officers in the Mekong Riverine Unit have seized 560 kilograms of dried cannabis and arrested four people in Nakhon Pathom.
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Thais thank US President Joe Biden for vaccine donation
Fingerroot candy/zinc mix not a Covid cure, says Royal Thai police
1 million unemployed by year’s end, suggests Thai think tank
Motorbike “mob” protest in Bangkok, police advise drivers to take alternative routes
Covid Care Centres to be set up for asymptomatic Phuket patients
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Popular Malaysian singer/new mother dies from Covid
Sewage into drinkable water, Singapore gets creative at finding water resources
Things you shouldn’t do in Thailand
Goverment mulls amnesty bill to protect “medical officials” from legal consequences
560 kilograms of cannabis packaged for delivery seized by officers in Northeast
Only 6.7% of Thai population fully vaccinated, over 23% have received 1 dose
Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations
Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
