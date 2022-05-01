Thailand
Phuket hotels association launches “Absolutely fabulous online travel sale” to fund scholarships for talented local youngsters
Phuket Hotels Association, the nonprofit organisation of hoteliers focused on promoting a positive image of Phuket, is inviting members of the public to take part in its “Absolutely Fabulous Online Travel Sale” – an online silent auction with great prizes that will fund scholarships for talented young people in Phuket. This forms part of the Phuket Hotels Association Benefit (PHAB) 2022 campaign, an important fundraising initiative which also includes “PHAB 4 Dance Fever”, a charity gala dinner at Angsana Laguna Phuket on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Bidding in the online auction is open until midnight (Thailand time, UTC+7 hrs) on May 28, with prizes in dream destinations all around the world! Participants can bid for spectacular five-star stays and exciting experiences generously donated by sponsors in Dubai, Sydney and the Maldives, as well as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi and Koh Samui – all potentially available with big discounts for the highest bidder.
In addition to hotel stays, the auction includes a range of exhilarating activities such as yacht charters, golf, tennis, surfing classes and gym memberships.
Proceeds from the auction will sponsor at least 20 hospitality scholarships and internships, exclusively for the benefit of young Phuket residents who would be otherwise unable to fund their education. To date, the association has successfully sponsored over 30 students studying hospitality and tourism in Phuket.
The PHAB 4 silent auction is being continually updated with new prizes. Bidders can check back on their progress, make new offers and see what other exciting prizes are coming up! To learn more about the PHAB 4 silent auction and to place your bid in the “Absolutely Fabulous Online Travel Sale”, please visit phab.phukethotelsassociation.com/silent-auction.
“By taking part in our online auction, not only will you be bidding on great prizes and five-star hotel stays worldwide; you will also be benefiting the local community by helping young people to discover a new career that could raise their standard of living and even support an entire family,” explained Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association.
Hosted at Angsana Convention & Exhibition Space (ACES), the world-class event space at Angsana Laguna Phuket, “PHAB 4 Dance Fever” is an upbeat fundraising event. The evening will commence with welcome cocktails and live music, followed by an indulgent international buffet dinner featuring live cooking stations by some of the top chefs from Phuket’s best hotels, and drinks prepared by the island’s most creative mixologists. A lively MC will keep the fun flowing throughout the night!
Musical highlights include two live bands, Dating Blonds and Big Fat Horns, plus in-demand Phuket DJ Fred Jungo, and dazzling dancers who will get the party started with their Dance Fever-themed performances. The event is being supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Tickets are priced at THB 3,900 (premium) or THB 4,900 (VIP), with the proceeds also funding the hospitality scholarships. CLICK HERE to book your tickets!
To learn more about the Phuket Hotels Association and PHAB 2022, please call 087 468 8588, email info@phukethotelsassociation.com, or visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com.
