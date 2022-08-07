Connect with us

Thailand

How to get the Thailand Elite Visa?

Published

 on 

How to get the Thailand Elite Visa? | News by Thaiger

 

How do you get an elite visa for Thailand? Are you eligible for the elite visa? What are the requirements to qualify? How much does it cost and how long does it take? Here is a video explaining everything you need to know about the Thai elite visa.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World20 mins ago

Unusually heavy floods in Pakistan kill 549, thousands of homes damaged
Thailand29 mins ago

How to get the Thailand Elite Visa?
Transport1 hour ago

BTS is offering a free ride… with your mom
Sponsored2 days ago

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Bangkok2 hours ago

Fire at Energy Ministry’s compound in Bangkok
Phuket3 hours ago

2 meth busts in Phuket this past week
Politics3 hours ago

NIDA Poll: PM Prayut should not extend term after August 24
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Mountain Pub fire: 15 victims dead, owner arrested, club uninsured
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Police transferred, safety measures enacted in wake of Mountain B fire
Bangkok5 hours ago

Bangkok taxi driver who photographed himself raping teen gets sentenced
Video5 hours ago

Building a $100mil business in Thailand feat. Michael Kenner | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 1
Tourism6 hours ago

Major jump in Thailand Airbnb searches
Economy7 hours ago

Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
World23 hours ago

Italian runner accidentally shows off his crown jewels to the world
Southeast Asia24 hours ago

Chinese military excercises spook shipping vessels at Taiwan port
Tourism24 hours ago

Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending