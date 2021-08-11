Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Tourism hopes dashed, murder in NE rice field, amnesty under discussion | August 11

Tim and Jay bring you the latest in Thailand’s news to get you ready for the day. Good Morning Thailand updates all the main stories from around Thailand and the region. Any hopes for a Thai tourism recovery are now all but dashed for Q3 this year, whether it be the increased travel restrictions across the country, rising Covid stats, bad international publicity over the murder of the Swiss woman or the waning numbers for the Sandbox and Samui plus. As Thailand’s Public Health Ministry looks to an executive decree to provide Covid healthcare professionals an amnesty from legal liability, a government spokesperson says the government has not made up its mind over the proposal. Police say they are still investigating the death of a 36 year old man after the discovery of his body in a rice field Maha Sarakham, north east Thailand. The North, the upper Northeast, the East and the Southern west coast are set for some wetter weather over the forecast period, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Thanks to our sponsors at Shambhala…

Shambhala Grand Villa

 

Welcome back to Thailand!

