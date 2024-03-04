Game over: Thai businessman loses millions to virtual love affair

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai businessman lost around 4 million baht to a woman he met through an online game and dated online for more than five years.

The victim, 40 year old A, sought help from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after discovering that the woman he had been dating online for five years cheated him out of around 4 million baht by using a fake identity.

A explained that he met the scammer, called Aey, through an online game and they started playing the game together more and more. He then asked Aey for her contact details and continued to talk to her on the LINE application. Their relationship developed and Aey often told A about her financial problems via chat and phone.

Aey stated that her family required funds for medical treatment, as well as for the renovation of her house in Chon Buri, among other expenses. Each time she requested money, A provided it to her, often giving her more than she asked for.

Aey expressed her desire to establish a car parts shop despite lacking expertise in cars or business management but A supported her by investing in the business and overseeing its operations on her behalf. He did not retain any profits for himself, instead, A handed them all over to his girlfriend.

According to A, he never had the opportunity to meet Aey in person or engage in a video conference with her. Aey consistently avoided face-to-face encounters and only shared pictures of herself. In these images, Aey appeared beautiful and alluring, which deepened my affection for her.

Romance scam

A saw that Aey had some profits from her business, so he asked Aey to pay back the money that she borrowed. Aey said she did not have enough money to pay back but would sell her house to cover the debt. Aey then disappeared without a trace.

Worried about her welfare, A decided to go to her house in Chon Buri. A followed the address given by Aey a long time ago until he arrived at the house but she was not there. He met with his girlfriend’s sister and realised that he had fallen victim to a romance scam.

Aey’s real name is Nick and she looks nothing like the pictures she sent him. Nick’s sister promised to contact him to settle the debt but A has not heard from either Nick or her sister since.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, urged Nick to contact the organisation or A to agree on the repayment of the debt. If not, A would report the matter to the police. Ekkaphop suggested the woman whose Nick took her pictures to deceive A should also file a police report.