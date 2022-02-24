Connect with us

Foreign man arrested for allegedly smuggling 1.28 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand

Petch Petpailin

Thailand’s Customs Department seized 1.28 kilograms of cocaine from a man at a quarantine who had just entered the country from Guinea Bissau. Authorities suspect the man may have ingested the packages drugs as a way to get passed security at the airport.

The 41 year old man from Sierra Leone arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on February 12. He was already under the radar of Thai authorities and the Customs Department was notified of his arrival. Officers at the arrival gate searched his bags, but did not find any illegal drugs.

Officers then continued to monitor the man and went to the quarantine hotel he was staying at when he was checking out on Tuesday. Officers searched his bags and found 74 small packs of cocaine hidden in his backpack. They say the drugs have a street value of 3.8 million baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS | Ministry of Finance News Station

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-24 16:03
    Monks are getting a lot of bad press of late (firearms, alcohol, sexual escapes, and now fraudsters). It's a shame really. Especially the presumably legit monks behaving badly. These fraudsters are a bit harder to weed out (unless like in…
    image
    Grumpish
    2022-02-24 17:56
    Fake monks have been around in the tourist hotspots for decades. The Thais seem to be pretty good at spotting them, but never seem to do anything about it.
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-02-24 18:08
    10 minutes ago, Grumpish said: Fake monks have been around in the tourist hotspots for decades. The Thais seem to be pretty good at spotting them, but never seem to do anything about it. Until they start trying to rip…
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-02-24 18:10
    2 hours ago, Cabra said: Monks are getting a lot of bad press of late (firearms, alcohol, sexual escapes, and now fraudsters). Looks like they have moved on from being Fraudulent Thai police to Monks. Obviously the Police was getting…
    image
    SSimpson
    2022-02-24 19:01
    "passed security", "under the radar"? Are you serious?
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

