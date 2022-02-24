Foreign man arrested for allegedly smuggling 1.28 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand

Thailand’s Customs Department seized 1.28 kilograms of cocaine from a man at a quarantine who had just entered the country from Guinea Bissau. Authorities suspect the man may have ingested the packages drugs as a way to get passed security at the airport.

The 41 year old man from Sierra Leone arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on February 12. He was already under the radar of Thai authorities and the Customs Department was notified of his arrival. Officers at the arrival gate searched his bags, but did not find any illegal drugs.

Officers then continued to monitor the man and went to the quarantine hotel he was staying at when he was checking out on Tuesday. Officers searched his bags and found 74 small packs of cocaine hidden in his backpack. They say the drugs have a street value of 3.8 million baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS | Ministry of Finance News Station