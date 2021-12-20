Connect with us

Customer says a fish was swimming in a sealed jug of drinking water

Thais are questioning the cleanliness of their drinking water after one person found a small fish swimming around their sealed jug of drinking water. The customer video of the little silver fish swimming in the jug before returning it to the shop.

The customer posted the photo on Facebook, but did not mention where they purchased the water or what province. Some joked that if a fish can live, then the water is safe to drink. Some netizens said the customer was lucky the bottle was transparent as many times water is in a white jug, and if there were a fish, no one would notice.

“Imagine if it was all white and couldn’t see through a bottle… You might get both a drink and a fish for dinner.”

SOURCE: ผู้บริโภค

 

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-12-20 17:11
13 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: That seems very suspect. In the left-hand photo, the bottle has the unbroken seal on the top. In the right-hand photo, the water level looks to be very low in the bottle, so it must…
image
oldschooler
2021-12-20 17:11
what nonsense. nobody here buys drinking water other than in factory-sealed plastic bottles.
image
Bluesofa
2021-12-20 17:15
3 minutes ago, oldschooler said: what nonsense. nobody here buys drinking water other than in factory-sealed plastic bottles. They are factory sealed plastic bottles.
image
oldschooler
2021-12-20 17:32
7 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: They are factory sealed plastic bottles. now saw the picture. not a “jug” as in article.not a reputable factory brand either. but looks like some budget front room operation product ! never seen that before.…
image
Chatogaster
2021-12-20 17:37
Last week or so it was about mandatory group masturbation, now it's a fish in an equally fishy story (sourced from a self-identified Facebook content creator). Looking forward to next week when I'll be reading FB-backed stories about snakes that…
