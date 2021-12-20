Thailand
Customer says a fish was swimming in a sealed jug of drinking water
Thais are questioning the cleanliness of their drinking water after one person found a small fish swimming around their sealed jug of drinking water. The customer video of the little silver fish swimming in the jug before returning it to the shop.
The customer posted the photo on Facebook, but did not mention where they purchased the water or what province. Some joked that if a fish can live, then the water is safe to drink. Some netizens said the customer was lucky the bottle was transparent as many times water is in a white jug, and if there were a fish, no one would notice.
“Imagine if it was all white and couldn’t see through a bottle… You might get both a drink and a fish for dinner.”
SOURCE: ผู้บริโภค
Recent comments: