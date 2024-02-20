Cumbria couple relocates to Thailand, goes off-grid

Photo courtesy of Business Insider

In a tale of resilience and determination, a couple from Cumbria, in the United Kingdom made their dream of relocating to Thailand come true sooner than planned.

Formerly entrenched in the bustling food and beverage scene of Cumbria, Ben and Anna battled through the pandemic’s harsh realities, fighting tooth and nail to keep their businesses afloat.

“We were both working about 80 hours a week, but we were doing it for no money. We both thought that we really enjoyed what we did, but we very quickly realised that wasn’t true.”

The UK couple’s decision to expedite their plans came as a result of Covid-19’s unforgiving impact on their ventures. With their businesses shuttered, the duo seized the opportunity to embark on their long-awaited journey to Thailand.

Navigating the complexities of international travel amidst a global pandemic proved to be no easy feat. Anna made the initial journey in March 2021, with Ben following suit two months later. Even their beloved dog joined the adventure, albeit on a separate flight.

Settling in the serene province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, the UK couple’s vision of a blissful existence began to take shape. Nestled on a picturesque 5-acre plot, their new abode offered a glimpse of paradise amidst the lush landscapes of northeastern Thailand.

Dream home

Despite the idyllic setting, the road to their dream home was fraught with obstacles. From bureaucratic delays to tumultuous monsoon seasons, the couple faced setback after setback. Yet, their unwavering resolve saw them through, as they braved floods and road reconstructions to finally complete their 2,900-square-foot sanctuary.

“We didn’t realise this until we started building the house, it was just a lucky bonus.”

With a backdrop of majestic mountains and a tranquil river flowing nearby, their haven epitomised the essence of tranquillity.

Ben reflected on the challenges he faced during the past 22 months.

“Honestly, there were so many times I felt regretful about this decision. It seemed like the end of the world. Wading through waist-deep water just to reach my farm, I’d look around and think, What am I doing?”

The stress was palpable. Living a 30-minute drive from the nearest city, and 15 minutes from the closest village, which offered little beyond houses and a tiny shop, underscored their remote lifestyle.

“To highlight how isolated we are, our five-acre plot lacks electricity and water — we had to go entirely off-grid.”

Thai life

Their water source was a well they dug themselves, and solar panels provided their electricity. They endeavoured to grow their food, cultivating rice and various fruits.

“It’s mostly aspirational for now but we’re making progress. We have around 100 banana trees, five mango trees we’ve planted, plus lemons, limes, and such.”

They planned to venture into commercial coconut cultivation soon. Ben noted that living costs in Thailand were significantly lower than in the UK.

“We could scrape by on maybe US$500 (18,000 baht) a month for both of us, covering food, fuel, and car insurance if we tightened our belts.”

However, this would exclude luxuries like dining out. Despite still being involved in a UK chef recruitment business, the reduced cost of living alleviated work-related stress for him, reported Business Insider.

“I don’t need to earn thousands every week or month.”

Beyond work, Ben devoted himself to farming and chronicled his experiences on YouTube. He aimed to portray the realities of his journey authentically, encompassing both joys and hardships.

“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows — there were plenty of tough times, like the horrendous flooding, that I wanted to share.”

His advice to aspiring homeowners? Consider going off-grid.

“Choosing an off-grid lifestyle opens up numerous living options. You’re not tied to government utilities.”

While admitting that remote living isn’t for everyone, he highlighted that an off-grid setup enables affordable rural living.