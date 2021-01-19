Thailand
Covid-19 tests are not required for visa extensions – Phuket Immigration
No… you don’t need a Covid-19 test to extend your visa or apply for a work permit, according to Phuket Immigration. While multiple Covid-19 tests are required for people arriving in Thailand and undergoing quarantine, foreigners who have been in the country do not need to be tested.
The local immigration deputy chief Nareuwat Putthawiro spoke with Phuket News, debunking some rumours that were shared on social media saying Covid-19 tests could soon be required when extending visas or applying for work permits.
“We do not require any medical documents for an application to renew a visa, because there are few foreigners’ movements outside Phuket. Most of them live and work in Phuket, and have done so before the new wave of Covid-19… So they do not have to worry about it. Everything is still the same.”
Medical exams are required for most work permit applicants. The exams include a brief screening and a blood test for syphilis. At the moment, a Covid-19 test is not required for work permit applicants, although it certainly could be in the future.
“We have not received any notices about Covid-19 requirements for processing applications to renew visas. If we do receive any such orders, we will let the public know.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visitors to Phuket from “highest risk” areas must show Covid-19 test results
People arriving Phuket from the “highest risk” areas are required to take a swab test by the staff at emergency operation centres (EOC) or show the test result document endorsed by the EOC staff made within 72 hours of their arrival. The revised order is effective from now until January 31, according to the Phuket Governor.
Those people who are on a brief business trip to Phuket need to show certificates from their employers describing the reason and necessity of their trips. If they want to leave their accommodations, they have to make a request to the EOC and clearly explain the reason as well as the time and destination. Visitors are also asked to avoid going to the community areas to avoid crowded gatherings.
It is noted that the revised order by the governor has not been officially promoted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. However, all visitors are still asked to register online via the Mor Chana contact tracing application and via www.gophuget.com according to the order re-issued on Friday.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
The road less travelled – trekking to the Kalim Viewpoint
There are two well known ways to get from Kathu to Kalim or Kamala – one is across the Patong Hill, and the other is much longer, through Srisoonthorn and along the coastal road from Surin the Kamala (very scenic too).
But there’s also another way. Also very scenic but will take you about 2 hours through dense forest although there is a well-worn walking track. The track will take you from Kathu up to the Kalim Viewpoint. From here you can head back to Kathu along a different path, or down into Kalim, near Patong.
Starting about halfway down Soi Namtok in Kathu, you head up a nondescript road past the Flying Hanuman zipline attraction, although there’s no sign at the entrance to the soi (below). About the first kilometre is paved but then becomes increasingly ‘agricultural’ as you get higher into the hills, heading towards the Kalim Viewpoint. There’s also a small temple on the way up.
PHOTO: The start of the trek, a small soi off Soi Namtok – Google Maps
It will take around 2 hours to trek up to the Kalim Viewpoint. The walking is quite strenuous and you’ll need to be wearing the right shoes and take plenty of water – there’s no 7/11s on the way! As you get nearer the top, to the viewpoint, the track becomes less drivable although the track is still quite open and easy to follow. If you’re feeling a bit lazy you can take a motorbike about halfway up the road until you’ll need to proceed on foot from there.
From the Kalim Viewpoint you can see across Kalim to Patong Bay and the land that stretches along the bay south of Patong Beach. From the top you can either make your way down to Kalim or another exit along the Kalim-Kamala Road, just near the Iguana Beach Club.
You can also head back another way to Kathu, a longer return track that skirts around the top of the Kathu Waterfall. A lot of that track gets very narrow and parts of it are up and down the hills, some of it very steep.
The views are amazing and you get to see a vast swathe of Phuket, still very close to popular locations like Patong, Kamala and Kathu, but untouched by any civilisation.
You’ll need to be in reasonable health to take on the trip but, just to go up to the Kalim Viewpoint and back, or down into Kalim, should take around 5 hours in total. On a scale of 1 – 5 for difficulty, we’d rate it a 3. An easy trek for experienced people but will need a bit of planning if you’re not an experienced trekker.
Even on a hazy day, as it was today, the views were amazing. But best to start off early morning when the weather is cooler. Well worth the time for the views and the opportunity to see more of Phuket, away from the bars and beaches.
Thanks to BT for the pics and information.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Police say Phuket school won’t be charged for employing foreign teachers without a work permit
An international school in Phuket is not facing charges for employing foreign teachers without a work permit, police told the Phuket News. Back in November, 2 British nationals were arrested at the Palm House International School in Rawai in a raid by Phuket Immigration officers, acting on a tip that teachers were working at the school without a work permit.
The case was handed over to the Chalong Police. The department was also requested to investigate the school for suspected illegal hiring practices. When pressed by Phuket News reporters, the Chalong Police Chief Sarawut Chuprasit said the school officials are not facing any charges for employing the teachers illegally, without a work permit, and referred reporters to the provincial prosecutor.
“I have no reason to press any charge against the school at all. It is not right to accuse the school.”
Many schools in Thailand, especially international schools, obtain work permits for foreign teachers and even pay the fees. It’s also fairly common for foreign teachers to work without the proper documents, especially during the pandemic where travel restrictions make border runs nearly impossible.
Phuket News say police will not release the names of the 2 British teachers and will not give any additional information. They add that the provincial prosecutor’s office will also not release information without a police case number or suspects’ names. In a previous report, Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief also declined to identify the British nationals by name or age.
“Their visa status does not allow them to work or perform any form of business. They were arrested as they are suspected of working without a work permit.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
PM instructs Samut Sakhon officials to check employers are not hiring illegal workers
Covid-19 tests are not required for visa extensions – Phuket Immigration
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
Thai FDA expected to approve AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Government in control of Mor Chana app, says user data will be kept private
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Visitors to Phuket from “highest risk” areas must show Covid-19 test results
BTS Skytrain’s Green Line maximum fare to rise, Rail Transport Department disagrees with the move
High demand for health insurance due to Covid-19 worries, premiums expected to rise
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha considers legalising gambling
Police to issue arrest warrants for 2 people allegedly involved in bombing outside Bangkok shopping centre
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger, January 18 | VIDEO
Police arrest “prime suspect” in narcotics case linked to 10 deaths in Bangkok
CCSA Update: 369 new Covid-19 cases
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
Bangkok condo prices expected to continue to fall this year
Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
- Bangkok2 days ago
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
- Crime23 hours ago
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
- Bangkok1 day ago
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
- Indonesia4 days ago
UPDATE: At least 34 dead and 600 injured after Indonesia earthquake