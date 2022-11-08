BMA to increase Loy Krathong Festival security | GMT

Chadchart worries about the increase in drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day. Pattaya Terminal 21 to host the Loy Krathong festival under a dinosaur theme on November 8th. Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now. Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond. Chinese nationals are top applicants for Thailand’s 10-year LTR visa. Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians.- all are coming up today.

