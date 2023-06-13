Thantawan Industry Plc targets eco-friendly products for Thai BCG initiative

Photo courtesy of Thantawan's official website

There’s a new eco-friendly initiative in Thailand. Thantawan Industry Plc, a leading plastic manufacturer and developer of innovative products, is focusing on producing eco-friendly products in support of the Thai government’s bio-, circular, and green (BCG) economic development initiatives.

The company’s garbage bags, made from recycled plastic beads, and straws, which are made from biodegradable materials, are aimed at helping Thailand better manage its plastic waste, according to Ekaphol Pongstabhon, the chief executive of Thantawan Industry. He said…

“We are the first Thai company to receive a green label from the Thailand Environment Institute for our Sunstraw Green PE. The label indicates this product supports the campaign to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.”

Green PE refers to bio-based polyethene made from sugar cane, a renewable raw material, Bangkok Post reported.

Thantawan started launching green products last year and will continue to develop new ones as the world becomes increasingly informed of environmental issues.

The development of environmentally friendly products is in line with the company’s business plans.

Currently, 80 to 85% of the company’s total revenue comes from exports, while the remainder is generated by sales in the domestic market. Ekaphol said…

“We will seek new markets to increase our sales channels.”

Previously known as Boltech (Thailand), Thantawan was established in 1978 as a manufacturer and seller of plastic products with a registered capital of 2 million baht. The company was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1994.

It produces various types of plastic products, including plastics for general purposes, bioplastics, and compostable plastics.

The company also develops anti-bacterial packaging and modified atmosphere packaging, which uses a technology that can extend the shelf life of packaged food products.

Thantawan’s interest in eco-friendly products is in line with the government’s focus on business sustainability under the BCG concept.

Declared a national agenda item by the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, BCG encourages manufacturers to adopt production techniques that can add value to products while minimising the environmental impact.