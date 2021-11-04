Connect with us

Business

More cuts at Thai Airways as flagship carrier continues rehab process

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pixabay
image
image

The chairman of the Thai Airways rehabilitation plan says the airline is making good progress with cost-cutting exercises. Piyasvasti Amranand says Thailand’s national carrier has managed to recover 44.8 billion baht by cutting its workforce and ending aircraft lease agreements.

“Thai Airways’ operational performance has progressed satisfactorily in many aspects, including cost reduction and organisational restructuring.”

According to a TTR Weekly report, the airline implemented 400 priority projects to reduce operational expenses, achieving 77% of its cost-cutting target. The workforce has been slashed from 29,500 employees in 2021, costing 2,600 million baht a month, to 14,900 now, at a monthly cost of 600 million baht. Piyasvasti says the job cuts have saved the carrier 16 billion baht, in addition to a 12 billion baht reduction in fuel costs, and savings from fleet restructuring. The return of leased aircraft, coupled with engine negotiations, has resulted in another 11.3 billion baht reduction in costs.

Thai Airways has ended lease agreements on 16 aircraft, and is selling or disposing of 42 fuel-inefficient aircraft. The carrier is left with 38 operational aircraft, while its subsidiary, Thai Smile, continues to operate a further 20 A320 aircraft.

The reduced workforce means the airline has been able to put some of its vacant office properties in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai up for sale or rent, and could possibly rent out some floors at its head office building in order to cut costs further. Meanwhile, much-talked about perks such as free business or first-class tickets for board members, retired employees and their families have been cancelled or reduced.

TTR Weekly reports that last month, Thai Airways generated the most operating revenue since April 2020, reflecting a light at the end of the tunnel for the aviation sector as a whole. Since April 2020, the carrier has earned around 10,000 million baht from its cargo and mail service, while its Aviation Business Unit generated 4,800 million baht from providing services to 80 airlines. Its operating loss during the first half of 2021 was also lower than 2020, at 3,973 million baht, with net profit 39,151 million baht higher than last year, at 11,121 million.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-05 06:50
10 minutes ago, HiuMak said: One thing Thai airlines should cut first is their corruption Won't happen whilst it is purely a plaything for the main ringleader
image
gummy
2021-11-08 12:58
On 11/4/2021 at 11:55 AM, Jason said: I think the article says it all with one line "Thai Airways is in rehab" :) Interesting that when things go bad, the first thing CEOs do is lay off workers. It's a…
image
poohy
2021-11-08 13:12
10 minutes ago, gummy said: Well even their timetables are wrong. You would think that TG could at least get airport of departure correct. According to this a TG flight took off from Don Mueang early this morning and I…
image
gummy
2021-11-08 13:16
3 minutes ago, poohy said: You little tinker ! You! I suspect its a sort of charter flight thingy sort off Now saying that I am flying to Dudley after Christmas i had requested a private pick up from prachuap…
image
Dancbmac
2021-11-08 13:38
On 11/4/2021 at 11:07 AM, AussieBob said: https://www.slideshare.net/zzhelev/the-management-rowing-race-28075400 LOL this wraps it up nicely!
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand29 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Covid Pets, Bangkok Sinking, Long Term Residency | Nov. 9
Coronavirus (Covid-19)36 mins ago

Indonesia to administer Covid-19 boosters once 50% are fully vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 6,904 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok authorities warn of more flooding along Chao Phraya during high tide
Thaiger Bites4 hours ago

Thailand Lese Majeste history, Optimistic Excuses, Where the sun don’t shine | Thaiger Bites | Ep.55
World5 hours ago

PM Prayut emphasises importance of Thailand-US partnership
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Cambodia leads Asia for highest percentage of fully-vaccinated population
Pollution6 hours ago

Deepavali holidaymakers leave popular Malaysian cities full of rubbish
Thailand6 hours ago

Is Bangkok Sinking? Thailand wants wealthy foreigners | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 127
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Cannabis to be a cash crop in Thailand, Heavy Floods In Thailand | November 9
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket seafood festival and promotional event aimed at drawing in tourists
Coronavirus Vaccines8 hours ago

Sinovac to be added to UK’s approved vaccine list for inbound travel
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 6,904 new cases and 61 deaths
Malaysia8 hours ago

Malaysia and Singapore confirm travel bubble for vaccinated travellers
Media8 hours ago

Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending