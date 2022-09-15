Connect with us

Cheap plane tickets go on sale today and tomorrow in Bangkok

Today and tomorrow discounted plane tickets will be on sale at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at the event ‘Transport United for Happy Journey,’ hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Transport.

The ministry is hosting the event at Gate 1 from September 15-16 to stimulate tourism, exchange knowledge about transportation facilities and make travelling around in Thailand more convenient.

As well as plane tickets, booths will also be selling M-Pass, Easy Pass and Toll Way cards at special prices.

You can also renew your Thai driving license at the event, or get a replacement if your driving license is lost or damaged. If you have a paper driving license, you can get it changed to a plastic card with a QR Code. If you have a driving license valid for two years, you can get it extended to a five year license.

Speakers at the event will include Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Chayatham Phromsorn, Governor of Domestic Marketing of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Chief Executive Officer of Triple I Logistics Company Ltd. Thip Dalal and Chairman of the Board of Directors of WHA Corporation Ltd. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger.

