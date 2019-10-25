Army hunting man who shot dog with a spear gun in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Army hunting man who shot dog with a spear gun in southern Thailand

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Army hunting man who shot dog with a spear gun in southern Thailand

A man who shot and seriously injured a dog with a spear gun is being hunted by army officers in Songkhla province, southern Thailand.

The man is accused of shooting the dog twice, with the arrows piercing its liver and stomach. The “Smiledog Home Hatyai” Facebook page says the dog is named Mee Dum.

Photo:Smiledog Home Hatyai

Photo:Smiledog Home Hatyai

 

It was rushed to a Hat Yai veterinary clinic to have the arrows removed and for ongoing medical care.

The perpetrator is believed to be a solider from the Senanarong army barracks and it’s reported that he was involved in raising fighting cocks.

Representatives from the Smiledog Home are expected to file an animal cruelty charge with local police.

SOURCE: thaipbsworld

Economy

Second phase of government’s economic stimulus package off to a good start

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Second phase of government's economic stimulus package off to a good start

The government has launched phase 2 of its Chim-Shop-Chai scheme, aimed at boosting the country’s economy.

The second phase is aimed at those who missed out on subscribing the first time round, with each person entitled to a 1,000 baht giveaway and a 15 – 20% rebate on spending between 30,000 and 50,000 baht.

Thai PBS World reports that the uptake for the second phase, launched at 6.00am yesterday, has been significant, with the quota of 500,000 subscribers being reached in under an hour and twenty minutes. There is a limit of one million subscribers a day, with registration open for three days only.

Within three days of subscribing, participants receive a text message inviting them to install the G-Wallet 1 app in order to receive the 1,000 baht giveaway and the G-Wallet 2 app to receive the 15 – 20% rebate on spending. Subscribers must spend the money in a province other than the one in which they live.

It’s reported that ten million people signed up for phase 1 of the scheme, although they were entitled to the 15 – 20% rebate only and not the cash giveaway. The government is calling phase 1 a success, saying it has provided a significant boost to the domestic economy.

SOURCE: thaipbsworld

Bangkok

Thirty public parks in Bangkok to open for Loy Krathong festival

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Thirty public parks in Bangkok to open for Loy Krathong festival

Bangkok will open 30 public parks for the forthcoming Loy Krathong Festival, which is set to take place on November 11.

Thai Residents reports that the parks will enable both locals and tourists to participate in the festival by floating krathongs in the parks’ ponds.

A krathong is a floating container that holds various items including incense sticks, a candle, and a coin, often with strands of hair or fingernail clippings added. The latter items are included as a symbol of letting go of past negativity.

Krathongs were traditionally fashioned from banana leaves but in later years, less environmentally-friendly materials such as Styrofoam began to be incorporated.

It’s now hoped that opening more parks will encourage festival-goers to use the pools and ponds in the parks instead of releasing krathongs in the city’s rivers and natural waterways where they end up being a source of pollution. By contrast, krathongs placed in the parks’ ponds can later be removed by city workers.

The Loy Krathong celebrations will begin before sunrise at 5.00am, with the parks remaining open until midnight.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

Medical

US pushing for delay to Thai ban on glyphosate in order to protect imports

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

US pushing for delay to Thai ban on glyphosate in order to protect imports

The US is urging Thailand to delay its forthcoming ban on glyphosate, saying it will have a significant impact on the country’s import of soybean, wheat, coffee, apples, grapes and other produce from the US and elsewhere, which totals around 51 billion baht annually.

The Nation reports that the US Agricultural Department made the request after Thailand announced a ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, in response to claims from lobbyists that the farm chemicals are toxic.

It’s understood that Ted McKinney from the US Agricultural Department has written to PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and nine other ministers asking the Thai government to reconsider the ban on glyphosate.

Mr McKinney claims the decision was not based on scientific evidence and says the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US hasn’t found any evidence that glyphosate is a threat to human health.

“The EPA’s findings are consistent with scientific reviews conducted by others including Japan, European Union, Australia and the Joint Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations/World Health Organisation Meeting on Pesticide Residues.”

Photo: nationthailand

Photo: nationthailand

The US Embassy in Bangkok has also written to Industry Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, expressing concern over the impact on Thai farmers and US exports to Thailand.

It estimates the cost to Thai farmers could be between 75 and 125 billion baht due to the expensive substitute products needed and if substitutes prove ineffective, manual labour would need to be employed to remove weeds, adding to the costs. These expenses, when added to the fallout from crop-yield losses, could lead to costs of up to 128 billion baht.

“Of the greatest concern to the US and other Thai agricultural trading partners is an immediate cessation of trade in soybeans, wheat, coffee, apples and grapes among other crops, with the disruption to trade that Thai imports worth as high as $1.7 billion (52 billion baht) annually.”

Suriya has called for the government to carry out a detailed study on the proposed substitutes due to the number of groups that will be affected by the ban.

SOURCE: nationthailand.com

Trending