Chiang Rai runway closed after Nok Air plane skids off runway

In Chiang Rai, a Nok Air plane slid off the runway while landing due to heavy rains that resulted in slippery ground conditions. The accident took place last night, as a landing Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway at Mae Fah Luang International Airport in the northern province. No one was injured in the crash, but it did force the cancellation of flights and the closure of the runway today.

The plane had departed Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok’s secondary airport where budget airlines like Nok Air operate, at 8.03pm for an hour-long flight to Chiang Rai, landing at 9.06pm. Six crew members were caring for the 164 passengers on board last night’s trip, flight DD108, according to information released by Nok Air.

When the plane touched down in the heavy rains, the pilot struggled to control the aircraft on the slippery runway, and it skidded off the path. The pilot deftly manoeuvred the plane to a full stop off the pavement and prevented any injuries onboard the flight. A full investigation will be completed into the crash.

As a result of the incident, all Nok Air flights to Chiang Rai have been cancelled today and the runway was closed at Mae Fah Luang International Airport at 6am with plans to reopen at 10pm. Passengers scheduled to fly out from Chiang Rai today are being bussed by Thai AirAsia, Thai Vietjet, and Thai Smile to Chiang Mai International Airport and flights will depart from there.

Meanwhile, Nok Air tried damage control in the press, announcing that they took great care of all their guests, moving them with the crew off the plane and to the terminal. Passengers waited for their luggage to be unloaded and transported to them while Nok Air provided them with refreshments and snacks, according to the airline’s statement.

Passengers, on the other hand, did not all share such a positive view of the experience. Some took to Facebook to post that their treatment after the crash was not as hospitable as the airline declared, stating that there were no drinks or food provided to them, despite the airline’s claim.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

