Tourism
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
OPINION
Damned if they do and damed if they don’t. Thailand is now taking a decisive step towards reopenits its borders to tourists with a pilot project in Phuket this October. The pilot precedes the annual high-season, and if successful, then will form the basis of a wider push for re-opening the country’s borders to the lucrative tourist market.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says there are risks, whatever they decide.
“There is a risk in the new tourism model, but if we don’t open there is a bigger risk for the economy.”
But the restrictions put on the ‘experiment’ are still considerable and Phuket tourism and hospitality players wonder just how many ‘tourists’ will be wanting to, or even able, to participate. We’ll soon know.
Firstly, you’ll need to be visiting for a minimum of 30 days. Secondly, almost half that time will be in ‘quarantine’. But the quarantine will be bigger than staring at the walls of your hotel room and will include a radius of 1 kilometre.
During the mandatory 14 day quarantine, each tourist will be required to pass two Covid-19 tests. After the 14 days,tourists will be free to travel within Phuket. After another week, and another test, they’ll be allowed to travel anywhere in Thailand.
Add to this, inbound flights during the trial period starting October 1, will most probably be chartered services only, as tourists are required to register with the Foreign Ministry and jump through additional paperwork hoops before entry.
In other words, you’ll REALLY want to be coming to Phuket to have go through all this fuss.
But the TAT and Tourism Ministry are confident that Thailand will be ready to seize the long-stay market seeking a warmer climate as the northern autumn and winter kick in. By the way, Phuket’s wettest month, by far, is also October
Yuthasak says each guest may spend a minimum of 30 days in Thailand to make a worthwhile trip, since 14 days must be spent in quarantine. TAT staff visited the Phuket hotels that have been registered for the scheme, particularly the capacity of the healthcare services, and discussed conditions with hotels that will be in place in the ‘safe and sealed’ area for their new guests.
All this will, of course, push up the cost of a tourist’s stay – the hotels WON’T be cheap. And the tourist will likely be under some sort of ‘microscope’ 24/7 as the government will want to keep track of their movements, even inside the 1 kilometre radius.
And will locals be able to mingle inside the 1 kilometre radius area? Will there be shops open within the 1 kilometre radius and do those staff have to ‘register’ or have regular health checks? If you’re a 3-star, or lower, or a guest house in Patong, good luck!
The Tourism and Sports Ministry’s “Phuket Model” will be the first location to try the new “Safe and Sealed” plan, where a group of alternative state quarantine hotels can jointly provide a 1 kilometre safe-space for guests during the first 14 days.
Phuket, whilst catering well for the high end tourist market, also has a long list of 3 star, and lower, hotels plus an entire tour and travel segment for the mass tourism market. Nothing in this plan will assist the vast majority of Phuket hotels and tour operators.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Opinion
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
OPINION An estimated 10,000 anti-government protesters packed Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and the roads either side on a warm Sunday afternoon, calling for democratic reform, changes to the NCPO-written constitution and for the dissolution of parliament. They also spoke about the country’s head of state, questioning the institution. Even a few months ago this would have been considered an absolute no-go topic in Thailand. Apart from hushed conversation behind closed doors, Thailand’s monarchy is not up for public discussion and the position of Monarch is held in the highest respect, but not by everyone. Sunday’s protest was the biggest pro-democracy rally since […]
Expats
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
Now that Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street is open to traffic along with parking for the first time in many, many years, what’s next? Thai officials and the local constabulary have long had a love-hate relationship with the red light district. It has attracted tourists but perhaps to the tourists the bosses in Bangkok were hoping for. It was a hive of lawless rents, sub-leases, sub-sub-leases and graft. Whilst police turned a blind eye to much of the illegal activities along the strip, they were happy to profit from kick-backs, “security” and tea money. Now the Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume says the […]
Thailand
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
OPINION Gaffe-prone US President Donald Trump, recently mocked for his mispronunciation of the name of Yosemite National Park as “YO-semite”, has stuck his foot in it again: Finland is obviously for fins, Switzerland for switzers, Iceland for ice and Holland for the nethers. Surely there’s a home for everyone’s favourite part of the leg, between hip and knee? Very stable genius Trump made a compelling case for it today, amazing the world with his unique pronunciation of the Land of Smiles. At a campaign event which hit the interwebs early this morning, Mr. Trump dropped his unique take on “Thighland” […]
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
Ailing Kremlin critic Navalny “stable” after move to Berlin
Official faces encroachment charge, American’s home seized in Petchabun
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic
80% of Pattayans support monorail project
Transport Department clarifies “big bike” licencing rule
Outrage as Parliament votes to spend billions on submarines
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving
Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 11 year old in school toilet
Trucker electrocuted in Phuket – VIDEO
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Girlfriend of Malaysian man with Covid-19 tests negative
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats11 mins ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Expats3 days ago
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
- Indonesia3 days ago
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
- Politics3 days ago
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
- Bangkok2 days ago
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
- Tourism1 day ago
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
richard barker
August 22, 2020 at 4:33 pm
gotta start somewhere but as usual they really don’t know where the street dollars (or baht) comes from
Stuart
August 22, 2020 at 4:39 pm
Totally unworkable plan. It may attract a few hundred people who want to return to Thailand, such as retirees who at the moment are stuck outside with no hope of getting back. There is another perspective too. As part of this plan staff at the hotels involved will be required to stay and quarantine in the hotels as long as they have guests arriving under the scheme. My partner is a manager in a 5 star hotel, and I can assure you the staff in general are not willing to do this.