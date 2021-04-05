Phuket’s pilot program to reopen Thailand – Interview Bill Barnett | VIDEO | Thaiger

Tourism
Phuket’s pilot program to reopen Thailand – Interview Bill Barnett | VIDEO
There’s a lot more of Thailand besides Phuket, but the southern Thai island has received a lot of attention in the past few weeks because of the intention to remove quarantine for vaccinated international arrivals from July this year.
There’s a lot at stake as the rest of Thailand will be watching the pilot program, eager to see it work and applied to the rest of the tourist hot-spots, and then the rest of the country as well.
Bill Barnett, from c9hotelworks.com, is an authority on all things hospitality and tourism around the region, and is also a resident of Phuket. But Tim Newton asks him if the July timeline is realistic and if the ‘sandbox’ proposal is likely to happen.
Myanmar
Thai Foreign Minister says Karen refugees were not forced back to Myanmar
Following reports and criticism on Thailand forcing Karen refugees back across the Myanmar border, Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai says the claims are not true and that Thailand has been caring for refugees for decades.
With the escalating violence in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup, many have fled to Thailand. The United Nations Human Rights Office for Southeast Asia says they’ve received reports that some people seeking safety have been forced to return to their home country. Thai officials have denied claims that refugees have been forced back to Myanmar.
Around 2,800 Karen people crossed the border into Thailand after air attacks. Don says that most returned on their own once the situation de-escalated, but then crossed back over to Thailand after more overnight attacks.
Don says that over the years, those in neighbouring countries who are injured in conflict often flee to Thailand and are treated at Thai hospitals. He says many return to their home country once they have recovered.
“In 1984 there was a major violent incident, and hundreds of thousands of Myanmar people migrated to many provinces of Thailand, and 9 refugee camps were established. Today most of the people have gone back to their homes, but some 90,000 Myanmar people live in these refugee camps along the Thai border.”
Don says Thailand sticks to principles of humanitarianism and will provide assistance to refugees, but border patrol must still look out for ongoing problems such as labour trafficking and the smuggling of contraband and war weapons.
စစ်ကောင်စီ၏ လေကြောင်းပစ်ခတ်မှုကြောင့် တိမ်းရှောင်နေရသည့် မူတြော်(ဖာပွန်)ခရိုင်၊ ထိုင်း-မြန်မာနယ်စပ် သံလွင်မြစ်ကမ်းနံဘေးရှိ အီးတူထာ စစ်ရှောင်ပြည်သူများ ( CJ)
Posted by Karen Information Center -KIC on Thursday, April 1, 2021
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Thailand
Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed
Thailand’s government is unlikely to join other members of ASEAN in calling for Myanmar’s junta to stop the bloodshed. Fears over receiving a flood of refugees across the Burmese border and damages to its military ties may be of more importance to the Kingdom, despite the government’s recent claims that it is “gravely concerned” over the situation in Myanmar.
If Thailand refuses to join increasing calls for Myanmar’s junta to step down, it could, however, place it in a unique position as a mediator. Political scientist, Panitan Wattanayagorn, at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters that Thailand may be in a unique position to act as a mediator if it doesn’t join sides with the ASEAN community.
“(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is an opportunity because we’ve become an important partner.”
But such a relationship between the countries doesn’t promote democracy, and instead, promotes exactly what people are protesting against, quite simultaneously in both countries. After the February 1 coup, it became evident that Myanmar’s coup leader reaching out to Thailand’s PM Prayut to ask for his support of democracy, was a sign of both juntas willingly ignoring democracy’s true meaning.
But getting to this stage in their relationship didn’t come easily, as historically, Siam and Burma, their previous names, were rivals. Only recently did the countries’ relationship evolve to that of a brotherhood or understanding between military leaders. Evidence of this newfound alliance, came when Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta leader, was awarded Thailand’s King Grand Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant. The award recognises his support of the Thai military, which took over in a bloodless coup back in 2014. One professor at Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Lalita Hingkanonta, says the countries’ military brotherhood is very important.
“I don’t think that the escalation of violence will change the decision of the Thai government to accept more refugees…I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more.”
Thailand may have more at stake when hardening its language over Myanmar’s military violence than other ASEAN members, as it shares a 2,400 kilometre border. But even though Thailand has denied that it is pushing back Burmese refugees, Thai border guards are supposedly acting by policy to bar entry to the asylum-seekers.
Lalita points towards the business relationship between the 2 countries as another deterrent to Thailand stepping up its stance. As Thailand was responsible for more than a quarter of exports in 2019, as well as employing a large number of Burmese migrants. She says she expects Thailand to do little more than it has already done, with all future acts being just for show on the international stage.
SOURCE: WHBL
