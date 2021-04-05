image
image
Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket’s pilot program to reopen Thailand – Interview Bill Barnett | VIDEO

Thaiger

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

Phuket’s pilot program to reopen Thailand – Interview Bill Barnett | VIDEO | Thaiger

There’s a lot more of Thailand besides Phuket, but the southern Thai island has received a lot of attention in the past few weeks because of the intention to remove quarantine for vaccinated international arrivals from July this year.

There’s a lot at stake as the rest of Thailand will be watching the pilot program, eager to see it work and applied to the rest of the tourist hot-spots, and then the rest of the country as well.

Bill Barnett, from c9hotelworks.com, is an authority on all things hospitality and tourism around the region, and is also a resident of Phuket. But Tim Newton asks him if the July timeline is realistic and if the ‘sandbox’ proposal is likely to happen.

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Myanmar

Thai Foreign Minister says Karen refugees were not forced back to Myanmar

Thaiger

Published

34 mins ago

on

Monday, April 5, 2021

By

Thai Foreign Minister says Karen refugees were not forced back to Myanmar | Thaiger
Karen refugees being evacuated after an air strike. / Photo via Facebook/Karen Information Center- KIC

Following reports and criticism on Thailand forcing Karen refugees back across the Myanmar border, Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai says the claims are not true and that Thailand has been caring for refugees for decades.

With the escalating violence in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup, many have fled to Thailand. The United Nations Human Rights Office for Southeast Asia says they’ve received reports that some people seeking safety have been forced to return to their home country. Thai officials have denied claims that refugees have been forced back to Myanmar.

Around 2,800 Karen people crossed the border into Thailand after air attacks. Don says that most returned on their own once the situation de-escalated, but then crossed back over to Thailand after more overnight attacks.

Don says that over the years, those in neighbouring countries who are injured in conflict often flee to Thailand and are treated at Thai hospitals. He says many return to their home country once they have recovered.

“In 1984 there was a major violent incident, and hundreds of thousands of Myanmar people migrated to many provinces of Thailand, and 9 refugee camps were established. Today most of the people have gone back to their homes, but some 90,000 Myanmar people live in these refugee camps along the Thai border.”

Don says Thailand sticks to principles of humanitarianism and will provide assistance to refugees, but border patrol must still look out for ongoing problems such as labour trafficking and the smuggling of contraband and war weapons.

စစ်ကောင်စီ၏ လေကြောင်းပစ်ခတ်မှုကြောင့် တိမ်းရှောင်နေရသည့် မူတြော်(ဖာပွန်)ခရိုင်၊ ထိုင်း-မြန်မာနယ်စပ် သံလွင်မြစ်ကမ်းနံဘေးရှိ အီးတူထာ စစ်ရှောင်ပြည်သူများ ( CJ)

Posted by Karen Information Center -KIC on Thursday, April 1, 2021

 

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated

Avatar

Published

51 mins ago

on

Monday, April 5, 2021

By

Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated | Thaiger
Stock photo via Pixabay

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is allowing 11 groups of tourists to enter the Kingdom with shortened quarantine times for those who have been fully vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are able to complete a 7 day quarantine upon entering as long as they can show proof along with registering at Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

The registration process or approval by the World Health Organisation must be completed no less than 14 days before travelling. For those who are unable to present a valid vaccine certificate, an original paper or a print-out of an online vaccine certificate, to the International Port Health Control at the port of arrival, will be subjected to no less than a 10 day quarantine.

For those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the mandatory quarantine time will be cut from 14 days to 10 days. But, for travellers coming from countries that feature a mutated strain of Covid, none of the reduced quarantine measures apply. Countries with mutated strains include: Botswana; Cameroon; Congo; Ghana; Kenya; Mozambique; Rwanda; South Africa; Tanzania; Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee has also updated its conditions on issuing a Covid-19 vaccination electronic or paper certificate for those already residing in Thailand. In order to receive the certificate, the vaccine taken, must be approved and registered with the MoPH, or approved by the WHO to be eligible for issuance.

All international arrivals still must undergo an RT-PCR test on certain days during their quarantine periods. And, they must have all other documents and requirements in order before arriving.

Documents include:

-A valid visa or re-entry permit

-A Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate

-A Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000

-A confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine hotel booking

-A medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that Covid-19 is not detected and issued no more than 72 hours before departure

All arrivals are still subjected to being traced by a tracking system for a specific period of time. The 11 groups of people currently permitted to enter Thailand include:

1. Thai nationals.

2. Persons with exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, pertaining to necessity. Such consideration, permission, or invitation may be subject to specific conditions and time limits.

3. Persons on diplomatic or consular missions or under International organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their duties in the Kingdom, or persons of other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pertaining to necessity, including their spouse, parents, or children.

4. Carriers of necessary goods, subject to immediate return after completion.

5. Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission, and have a specific date and time for return.

6. Non-Thai nationals who are spouses, parents, or children of Thai nationals.

7. Non-Thai nationals who hold a Certificate of Residence, including their spouses and children.

8. Non-Thai nationals who have a work permit or have been granted permission to work in the Kingdom in accordance with the Thai laws, including their spouses and children, or foreign workers who have been granted exemption from the government to temporarily stay in the Kingdom and permitted to work through their employers or licensees who are permitted to bring in foreign workers to work in the Kingdom.

9. Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including their parents or guardians, excluding students of non-formal educational institutions in accordance with the law on private schools, and of other similar private educational institutions.

10. Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their accompanying persons. However, this shall not include medical treatment for Covid–19.

11. Non-Thai nationals who have been granted permission to enter into the Kingdom under special arrangements between Thai government agencies and other countries, or persons or groups of persons who have been granted permission by the Prime Minister upon the submission for consider after the examination and review by the Ad Hoc Committee for the Consideration of the Relaxation of the Enforcement of Measures to Present and Suppress the Spread of the Communicable Disease Coronavirus 2019, and shall comply with disease prevention measures determined by the Ad Hoc Committee.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, April 5, 2021

By

Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed | Thaiger
Stock photo via Flickr

Thailand’s government is unlikely to join other members of ASEAN in calling for Myanmar’s junta to stop the bloodshed. Fears over receiving a flood of refugees across the Burmese border and damages to its military ties may be of more importance to the Kingdom, despite the government’s recent claims that it is “gravely concerned” over the situation in Myanmar.

If Thailand refuses to join increasing calls for Myanmar’s junta to step down, it could, however, place it in a unique position as a mediator. Political scientist, Panitan Wattanayagorn, at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters that Thailand may be in a unique position to act as a mediator if it doesn’t join sides with the ASEAN community.

“(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is an opportunity because we’ve become an important partner.”

But such a relationship between the countries doesn’t promote democracy, and instead, promotes exactly what people are protesting against, quite simultaneously in both countries. After the February 1 coup, it became evident that Myanmar’s coup leader reaching out to Thailand’s PM Prayut to ask for his support of democracy, was a sign of both juntas willingly ignoring democracy’s true meaning.

But getting to this stage in their relationship didn’t come easily, as historically, Siam and Burma, their previous names, were rivals. Only recently did the countries’ relationship evolve to that of a brotherhood or understanding between military leaders. Evidence of this newfound alliance, came when Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta leader, was awarded Thailand’s King Grand Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant. The award recognises his support of the Thai military, which took over in a bloodless coup back in 2014. One professor at Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Lalita Hingkanonta, says the countries’ military brotherhood is very important.

“I don’t think that the escalation of violence will change the decision of the Thai government to accept more refugees…I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more.”

Thailand may have more at stake when hardening its language over Myanmar’s military violence than other ASEAN members, as it shares a 2,400 kilometre border. But even though Thailand has denied that it is pushing back Burmese refugees, Thai border guards are supposedly acting by policy to bar entry to the asylum-seekers.

Lalita points towards the business relationship between the 2 countries as another deterrent to Thailand stepping up its stance. As Thailand was responsible for more than a quarter of exports in 2019, as well as employing a large number of Burmese migrants. She says she expects Thailand to do little more than it has already done, with all future acts being just for show on the international stage.

SOURCE: WHBL

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending