Expertise redefined: Techysquad’s decade of development excellence

In today’s highly competitive forex industry, the necessity for specialised customer relationship management (CRM) solutions has never been greater.

Tailored CRM systems enhance operational efficiency, drive customer engagement, and maintain a competitive edge.

By focusing on the unique requirements of brokers, these solutions provide a comprehensive approach to client management, while ensuring the personalisation of services simultaneously.

With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Techysquad IT Infrastructure Co LLC, a leading fintech service provider, is uniquely equipped to deliver tailored CRM solutions to brokers seeking to excel in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Bespoke solutions with a client-centric approach

Drawing on the proven expertise within its ranks, including from seasoned professionals who bring extensive knowledge to each project, the company has emphasized delivering bespoke solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.

Techysquad’s innovative approach addresses the unique challenges faced by brokers of all sizes, offering a range of different products and tools that enhance their overall efficiency and engagement.

Forex CRM solution

Backed by an experienced team of industry professionals, Techysquad provides a comprehensive forex CRM solution, easily integrated with popular platforms such as MT4, MT5, VertexFx, and cTrader.

It offers a user-friendly experience with a quick setup, as its expert technicians are capable of configuring the system in just 30 minutes, enabling brokers to monitor client trading activities, manage deposits and withdrawals, adhere to KYC procedures, and launch marketing campaigns effectively.

The provider’s back-office software is designed to support unlimited users and includes advanced features such as automated reporting, client management, and customisable dashboards to enhance broker operations.

Multi-level IB solutions

Recognising the importance of Introducing Brokers (IBs) in expanding a broker’s business, Techysquad has incorporated a multi-level IB commission tool into its forex CRM solution.

This allows brokers to expand their network and reward multiple levels of referrals, ensuring transparent and efficient commission management across various tiers.

The multi-level IB solution includes a variety of features aimed at simplifying and improving IB management, including automatic rebate systems, detailed commission tracking, and an intuitive IB management interface.

It also offers the ability to generate and work through detailed reports, with information such as ‘IB Summary’, ‘Trade History’, and ‘IB Commission’ being easily available to track and view.

In addition to this, Techysquad’s IB tree feature visually represents the IB hierarchy, making it easier for brokers to manage complex IB networks. The commission structure is flexible, supporting fixed, PIP (Percentage in Point), and deposit-based commissions, ensuring the trader-broker cycle retains maximum efficiency.

Dedicated Trader’s Room

Techysquad’s Forex CRM solution features a specialised Trader’s Room, also known as a client portal or trader dashboard, which provides a secure and interactive online space for Forex brokers and their clients to manage accounts in real-time and access crucial trading information relating to fund management and trading history.

Designed with the client’s trading experience in mind, the Trader’s Room helps brokers manage client relationships and deliver superior services. It is a secure and interactive client area for traders to manage their accounts, execute trades, and access essential tools.

It also supports payment processing, and IB registration, and provides a dedicated IB area, making it a comprehensive solution for brokers and their clients.

Customised web development

In an era where digital presence is crucial, Techysquad offers specialised web solutions that are designed to meet the unique needs of forex trading platforms.

The company’s focus is on creating user-friendly, responsive, and visually appealing websites that not only attract but also retain clients, enhancing user engagement and driving business growth in the process.

Custom web development is at the core of its offerings, utilising the latest technologies and frameworks to provide tailored solutions, delivering websites that are both functional and future-proof.

Moreover, Techysquad extends its principles to mobile platforms through its mobile app development services, creating intuitive and user-friendly applications for both iOS and Android. Here the focus is on delivering a seamless user experience across all devices, ensuring traders can conveniently access their platforms on the go.

A crucial aspect of the company’s service provision is demonstrated through UI/UX design, where user-centric interfaces are crafted to ensure a smooth and engaging user journey, making interactions with trading platforms simple and easy to conduct.

To uphold the highest of standards, the firm also offers comprehensive maintenance and support, providing ongoing assistance, and regular updates to ensure security and optimal performance. This allows clients to focus on their core business activities while their digital infrastructure is properly managed.

