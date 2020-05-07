Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
A rescue volunteer in Issan’s Kalasin province has come under heavy criticism for attempting to treat an injured victim of a traffic incident, despite being altogether unqualified. The victim later died in hospital. Witnesses of the incident recorded footage last night showing a man lying on the ground with broken limbs when a rescue volunteer arrives at the scene and bends his legs to his chest in order to fix them.
The footage showed several bystanders screaming, looking at the horrifying scene until another group of rescue volunteers arrived and took the victim in an ambulance to the hospital.
WARNING: the video contains seen here contains graphic footage and viewer discretion is advised.
Many netizens have condemned the man’s actions before more qualified personnel could arrive. The victim reportedly died in hospital and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine has ordered an investigation.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
A restaurant owner in Issan’s northeastern Maha Sarakham province has surrendered to police after allegedly shooting dead his wife and stepson. Police were alerted to the shooting incident at a restaurant in the province’s main city district last night. They arrived at the scene to find the alleged shooter, identified as 31 year old Udomsak Thepharat, had locked himself inside.
Udomsak reportedly fired a warning shot to discourage officials against getting too close. Dramatic video from Nation Thailand below.
Police found Udomsak’s nephew, 18 year old Pholkrit Chukerd, shot in the back and lying in front of the building. He was rushed to Maha Sarakham Hospital and is now in stable condition.
More than 100 police cordoned off the scene and negotiators spent around 3 hours persuading the alleged shooter to turn himself in. Eventually Udomsak surrendered. Police found the bodies of his 43 year old wife Pranit Khong-in with gunshots to the head and neck, and her son, 23 year old Thanit Khong-in, with gunshots to the head and chest.
Udomsak surrendered the 9mm CZ handgun which was reportedly used in the shootings.
Witnesses told police that they heard loud quarrelling from the building between the owner and Pranit before several shots were fired, followed by Pholkrit running out of the restaurant with an injury. Neighbours say that they’d often heard the couple fight over money and alleged debts
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison
5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.
The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.
They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.
4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Man steals 5,000 baht handout from kidney patient
A 47 year old man undergoing treatment for kidney disease at a hospital in Nang Rong, near Buriram, north-east Thailand, has had his 5,000 baht government handout stolen – by a relative.
The man, named only as Narongsak, applied for the aid package, put in place to ease the economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, and asked a family member to check his account at an ATM machine to see if the money had come through.
Thai Residents reports that the relative, a 34 year old man named only as ‘Sompong’, checked the account, saw the transfer had been made, and then went on to withdraw 3,000 baht for himself.
It’s understood the victim’s sister filed a police report on her brother’s behalf yesterday, after which Sompong presented himself at Nang Rong police station for interview. While under questioning, he initially claimed he’d withdrawn the money on behalf of the victim, but eventually confessed it was for himself. He added that although he was not experiencing any financial hardship, he couldn’t resist taking the money once he saw it sitting in his relative’s account.
It’s understood that Narongsak has forgiven his dishonest family member, who is facing prosecution for theft. He has yet to return the 3,000 baht.
The Thaiger recommends not making a habit of sharing your ATM card and pin number with others
SOURCE: Thai Residents
