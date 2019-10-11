Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured | The Thaiger

Patong
Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured
The Phuket News reports that an Indian woman has been killed, and her male companion injured, following a motorcycle accident in Patong.
The accident happened last night on the Patong to Kamala road. When police arrived on the scene shortly after 8.00pm, they found the tourists trapped under an SUV, with the 23 year old driver, Worachat Thapachetriwas, waiting at the scene.
The dead woman has been identified as 29 year old Indian national Pragya Paliwal, while the injured man is 27 year old Nitish Mishra, also from India.
Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew from Kamala Police says witnesses reported the man and woman heading south on the bike from Kamala beach while it was raining. Mr Mishra, who was driving, lost control of the bike, which slid across the road, into the path of the oncoming car.
Mr Mishra is being treated in Patong Hospital but there is no further information on his condition at this time.
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
In a shameless PR stunt, the Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kepsup yesterday wandered along the Patong Beach foreshore handing out ineffective cheap paper face masks to bemused locals and tourists. The beach-walk was in response to the current onset of poor air quality caused by by the intentionally-lit plantation fires on northern Indonesian islands.
Whilst the local media took up the opportunity to follow along at the Mayor’s invitation, the only real beneficiaries of the shuffle along the Patong were the pharmacies who sold the cheap clinical face-masks. The masks handed out are routinely used by nursing staff in hospitals to prevent infected air-borne droplets getting into their respiratory systems and cannot filter out the microscopic 2.5 micron smoke particles.
The mayor was poorly informed in this case.
The masks being handed out would do nothing to stop wearers breathing in the potentially harmful 2.5 micron particles that are measured in the air pollution readings. Phuket’s air quality has improved from yesterday, dropping to 151, from 184, still a lot higher than the upper safety level of 50, set by the World Health Organisation.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Phuket really only has two seasons – wet and dry. The wet season usually runs from April to November each year and when it rains, it pours! But there’s still plenty to do on the island, rain or sunshine. Best of all it’s still going to be around 30 degrees so it’s not cold or unpleasant. A 20 baht plastic poncho from 7-Eleven or Family Mart will sort of keep you dry.
Here are a few ideas to keep you entertained on one of those rainy days…
1. Simon Star Cabaret
There’s the famous Simon Cabaret in Patong – there is also the companion show in Samkong – better parking and a newer theatre but much the same show. “The prettiest girls in Asia” they say. Completely family friendly but be prepared for a few questions after the show if you take the kids. Also, if you want to get a picture with one of the performers after the show you’ll need to hand over 100 Baht or so for the pleasure.
The shows are bright, spectacular, fun and a lot of fun. You’ll forget about the rain and wet outside. In the middle of the island adjacent to the Samkong intersection is the Aphrodite Show, in the same vein as the Simon Star shows.
2. Siam Niramit
One of the best shows on the island. There’s pre-show ‘walk around’ displays where you can see Muay Thai matches, traditional Thai villages and elephant shows (you can choose not to attend these if you’re ethically sensitive about animal shows). Then it’s into the theatre for an astonishing show about Thai culture and history which will blow your mind. For everyone in the family.
I’ve been 20 or more times – always take tourist friends there for a lesson in Thailand 1.0. Almost impossible to explain what you’ll see but, believe me, it’s worth the price. There’s also a mega-international buffet available before the show. Take your appetite. Even when it’s wet or raining, the show is always on – they cleverly adapt the schedule to fit around the rain.
3. Jungceylon and Central Shopping Centres
Head to one of the island’s big international shopping centres for some retail therapy if there’s a bit of rain outside.
There’s Central Festival and the adjoining Central Floresta in the middle of the island, Jungceylon and Central (over the road) in Patong.
Both have plenty of label brands and excellent food options. There are also excellent cinemas at both locations (Jungceylon and Central Festival) where tickets will probably cost you a fraction of what you pay in your home country (unless you come from Nigeria where it’s quite cheap I hear). Cost around 230 baht+ unless you go on cheap-Wednesday when the tickets are half-price.
4. Elephant Sanctuary
It has been much publicised that riding the incredibly intelligent elephants is cruel. Be part of the change and visit one of the best elephant sanctuarys in Thailand. Education is power, help spread the word that it is no longer acceptable to jump on the saddle. Yes it is an outdoor activity, but you are going to get wet anyway when you wash the elephants so get out there and play with the elephants.
The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is a home for retired working elephants, set amongst three camps in remote sections of Phuket. It doesn’t matter if it’s wet and raining in Phuket – elephants love the wet!
There are a number of better, more elephant-friendly, alternatives around Phuket these days, all with the elephant’s welfare as paramount. Also the Elephant Retirement Park, Phuket HERE.
5. Have a Thai massage or Spa treatment
You deserve it. There’s plenty of alternatives and style of massage all over the island, well, all over Thailand. A traditional Thai massage – firm, medium or light – will be an experience you’ll always remember. Don’t ask for firm unless you’re prepared for some PAIN! Despite the publicity, most massages don’t include a happy ending. Unless you’re in Patong, you’re probably not going to get that ‘optional extra’.
There are also plenty of spas for all sorts of additional indulgences. Many of the bigger international hotels have excellent spas for ‘walk-in’ customers. Leave the rain and wet outside and enjoy.
6. Go for a walk on the beach
It’s still warm, the beaches are still amazing, the monsoonal air is fresh off the Andaman Sea and you can enjoy the drama of nature doing what it does. Also, be amazed at the people who have paid their hard-earned money to visit Phuket and, whether it’s raining or not, are determined to go to the beach. And they do, sometimes with tragic consequences. Always obey the flags on the beach.
Red means DON’T GO SWIMMING. Rain, sunshine, wet… the beaches are always amazing.
7. Bowling
The 16 lane SF Strike Bowl can be found on the 3rd floor of Jungceylon Shopping Complex in Patong.
During your bowling period, you can order food and drinks from a wide range of options on the menu and all come with reasonable price. This is a good and relaxing venue you can spend time with while you are waiting for someone going shopping or for your movie time. There’s also other kids activities on the same floor, and a modern cinema with all the latest films.
8. Phuket Aquarium and Aquaria at Central Floresta
Located in the very south of the island at Panwa Beach the Phuket Aquarium is an excellent spot to escape the weather and learn about the underwater world around Phuket. It is also safe for the children to roam inside and let them discover the seahorses, turtles and deep sea creatures. Good for a couple of hours, try and plan your trip outside of school pick up and drop off times as the journey South can be a long one.
There’s also a new international-standard aquarium, ‘Aquaria Phuket‘, at Central Floresta in the middle of the island. They are having a soft opening until September 2019, then it’s fully open. It will be one of the best aquarium displays in souther east asia.
9. Phuket Trick Eye Museum
We love this place. A few hours of optical illusions and laughs. Great for the kids and the big kids as well. Located in the middle of Phuket Town. Take your camera or your mobile phone. An interesting back-story to the franchise of Trick Eye museums about a South Korean artist… you’ll learn more about it when you go there. Perfect for a Phuket rainy day.
10. A Thai cooking class
Admit it, we all talk about taking Thai cooking class but few of us do. Hey, why bother with all that pesky preparation, cooking and doing the dishes when we can get magnificent street food for 50 baht, almost anywhere (except Patong where you’ll pay a bit more). Most of the larger hotels all have their own Thai cooking lessons. But for the best of the best head to the Blue Elephant Restaurant right on the border of Old Phuket Town for a memorable experience. The Sino-Portuguese building used to be the old Governor’s residence
So get out and enjoy Phuket, whether it’s sunny, wet or raining. Even if it is raining, remember the rain is warm!
“Phuket needs a world class exhibition and convention centre”
“Two key developments we are tracking is Central Festivals next phase of expansion and Proud Groups Andamanda project that both have significant concerence, meeting and incentive space.”
Plans to promote Phuket as a world-class MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) location are being obstructed by many impediments – inefficient town planning, poor transport systems and poor availability of land in tourist locations.
Dusida Worrachaddejchai writes that Phuket’s deputy governor says the province has a blueprint to build an exhibition and convention hall to host international events with a capacity up to 5,000. But he said that town planning rules forbid building a hall larger than 6,000 square metres with a hight greater than 23 metres.
The prohibition for a proper convention hall by town planning appears to be one of the few projects impeded by lax town planning laws.
The project has been talked about for decades with Phuket’s potential as an active MICE venue being hampered by the lack of facilities, principally a large convention and exhibition centre.
If some provisions of the current town planning act for Phuket can be amended, the likely destination for a convention centre would be Thalang district. The deputy governor says he hopes it can be built in a few years and make Phuket able to bid for international events and expos.
But Thalang, although within 15 minutes of the Phuket International Airport, has little offer convention and exhibition delegates with most of the beaches and tourist infrastructure on the island’s southern coastal areas (Patong, Kata, Karon).
C9hotelworks’ Bill Barnett says proper MICE facilities have been a long time coming for Phuket.
“Phuket hotel developers are finally seeing the signifigance of the MICE trade. Two key developments we are tracking is Central Festivals next phase of expansion and Proud Groups Andamanda project that both have significant concerence, meeting and incentive space. TCEB ae active in the working on Phuket as a MICE destination so we see the future direction as positive, at last.”
Meanwhile the Thai government has foreshadowed that five Thai cities will be earmarked as MICE locations – Phuket, along with Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Pattaya and Bangkok. The deptuty governor sprouted Phuket’s existing MICE credentials – 600 hotels offering 40,000 guest rooms, 220 convention rooms, 615 meeting rooms, 14 piers and four private marinas. But these facilities are spread all over the island with poor access and almost no public transportation.
In the past the private sector – primarily Central Group and Jungceylon – have indicated their interest to build a convention hall in the Patong area. But town planning issues and the ever-dwindling available land in the seaside city have shelved any progress.
Southern beach locations, with excellent hotels, shopping and beaches – Karon and Kata – have also been flagged as potential locations but access, especially from the airport, remains poor. Travel times to the southern beaches from the airport is at least an hour and involves trips across the notorious hills roads at either Patong or Kata.
Progress on the Patong Tunnel has also stalled with successive governments unable to progress the project.
The government should improve mass transport from the airport to Patong and other western coast districts in Phuket, namely Karon, to facilitate large groups such as Mice travellers that require more than buses and vans, Ms Chalermluck said.
Last year, more than 2 million visitors arrived in Phuket for MICE events, generating 19.5 billion baht in income. But MICE industry proponents say that number could be easily tripled with a proper convention and exhibition venue.
