Politics
Thailand’s Prayut switcharoo… praises rapper Milli
Even though Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha filed defamation charges against rapper Milli last year, via the Computer Crimes Act, the PM is now suddenly praising Milli following her random sticky rice and mango stunt at Coachella. The government chief whip said that the prime minister appreciates Danupha’s (her Thai name) performance, which caused sticky rice and mango to sell out at almost every shop in Thailand that sold it last week.
Last year, police fined Milli 2,000 baht as part of a larger crackdown on critics of Thailand’s government. The defamation charges involved a tweet by the rapper about the the government’s handling of Covid-19. Milli’s views on the Thai government don’t seem to have changed all too much in the past year. During her recent Coachella performance, Milli called the Thai government “rotten”. But now, Prayut admits he might have misjudged Milli following her promotion of the ubiquitous Thai dessert.
On Thursday, Nirote Sunthornlekha, the Palang Pracharath MP for Nakhon Sawan, said Prayut admits he is so swamped with work that he occasionally makes mistakes, mistakes that Milli has pointed out before. Nirote says Prayut will reconsider his actions.
In July 2021, when Milli was charged, Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister issued a warning to artists and celebrities in Thailand who criticise the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including Danupha, claiming that their claims could be distorted and be construed as fake news.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
Thailand’s venues to be allowed to ‘officially’ serve alcohol slightly later
Thailand agrees to fund Zinc-ion batteries for electric vehicles
Yell Advertising- a fast emerging advertising agency in Thailand
No PCR Tests, Restrictions eased & End of Thailand Pass? | Thaiger Bites
Thailand’s Prayut switcharoo… praises rapper Milli
UPDATE: Missing family from central Thailand flew to Istanbul, Turkey
Thailand drops all pre and on-arrival testing, banks on a tourist surge after May 1
Fancy mango sticky rice? Try these delicious sticky rice desserts
Thailand News Today | The End of Entry Restrictions in Thailand (Almost)
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Man in eastern Thailand tries to sell motorcycle to shop it was stolen from
“Your old ATK tests are not art” – warning from Thai lab scientist
Chiang Rai business and tourism sectors weigh reopening Myanmar border bridge
Thai street food seller comes up with Mango Pad Kra Pao to follow Mango Sticky Rice fever
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Crime2 days ago
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- Crime3 days ago
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
- Thailand4 days ago
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
Recent comments: