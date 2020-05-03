Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling | The Thaiger

Crime
Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling
A Thai ‘auntie’ and her daughter from Rayong have been fined 15 million baht for smuggling 37 crates of cigarettes, valued around 200,000 baht, from Cambodia. 53 year old Pisamai and 34 years old Somradee tried to smuggle nearly 19,000 packets of cigarettes over the border.
Investigators raided their apartment in Muang Rayong. They were caught red handed loading the cases onto a 3-wheeled motorbike. 10 metres away police found the rest of the boxes. They were both arrested.
Pisamai told police that this was the second batch of cigarettes received from Cambodia. The first batch was early in April – a delivery of 17 crates of cigarettes of a variety of popular brands. She says she hired Somradee to help her move the cigarettes into a room in exchange 300 baht.
A spokesperson for the Thai Excise Department says he received the tip-off from detectives about the smuggled cigarettes and notified the police. Both suspects have been fined 15 times the value of tax evaded – a total of about 15 million baht each.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok
Police in Bangkok have confiscated face masks, hand sanitiser and protective clothing valued at 5 million baht and arrested a man in a raid on a townhouse in Thawi Watthana district.
Officers of the Department of Special Investigation, together with police and officials from the Internal Trade Department and the Food and Drug Administration, searched the two-storey townhouse, where they found huge volumes of products on the state price control list, according to the acting DSI chief. Ton Obpin, who claimed to own the products, was arrested.
Officers seized 28,250 face masks,many bottles of various brands of alcohol gel, 8,200 packets of face masks filters, and 1,800 PPE suits. The products combined are valued at about 5 million baht.
Hoarding and profiteering essential medical equipment has become a serious global problem since the outbreak Covid-19 outbreak late last year.
The raid took place after the DSI got a tip that goods stored at the site lacked proper permits. Some products did not meet the requirements of Thai law including the Medical Devices Act and the Cosmetics Act.
Authorities intend to expand the investigation to determine whether there were other offences related to product standards and labelling, according to the acting DSI chief.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Wanted: 5 quarantined inmates who escaped from Issan prison
5 prisoners in Issan’s upper northeastern Sakon Nakhon province pulled off a daring escape from Sawang Daen Din Prison yesterday morning after being transferred to a Covid-19 quarantine room.
The inmates escaped through the ceiling of the room and found their way through tight passages in the building without once being spotted by the guards.
They then made a rope from canvas sheeting and used it to climb over the perimeter wall, before fleeing. And they’ve not been seen since.
4 of the men had been convicted of drug possession while the fifth was in prison for destruction of property. Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
3 more Cambodians arrested as part of Phuket human trafficking ring
2 Cambodian women and 1 man have been arrested in Phuket’s Patong municipality as part of a human trafficking ring where children were routinely beaten with wire hangers if they failed to meet their 3000 baht per day quota selling floral garlands.
The arrests of 27 year old Chanta, 32 year old Lia and 32 year old Kaew (the man), were announced by the Immigration Deputy Chief at a media briefing in Bangkok this week.
Deputy Chief Aroon Saengchan explained that the arrests follow the raids in Patong on Feb 22 that saw 17 children rescued from the gang and placed in protective custody.
In those raids, 33 year old Ngo Sun, 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national Suphattra Charoensuk, aged 22, originally from Koh Samui, were arrested for their involvement in the gang.
Not reported at the time was that in those raids, officers also arrested five Cambodians, Soi Phra Baramee 1 in Patong. All five were charged with illegally staying in the Kingdom.
Officers also found a group of Cambodian children in the house and placed them under protective custody, Col Aroon added.
Further investigation confirmed that Chanta, Kaew, and Lia also were involved in the human-trafficking ring, according to Aroon.
Officers got a warrant of arrest for the three Cambodians and “Officers eventually arrested the three on Apr 20.”
Aroon did not give any further details of the arrests.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
