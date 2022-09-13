Pro-wakeskater charged with causing danger for surfing in Bangkok floods

UPDATE

Pro-wakeskater Daniel Grant has been charged with causing danger to traffic – violating Thailand’s Traffic Act and Highway Act – for his surfing stunt in the Bangkok floods on Friday.

The 24 year old half-Thai, half-English watersports champion was summoned to Khlong Luang Police Station this morning to acknowledge the allegations made against him by police after they saw his video which went viral on social media.

Many netizens showed their support for Daniel’s ability to ride the waves on the flooded Phahon Yothin Road outside Bangkok University.

However, other netizens criticised Daniel for playing in the floods, saying he was causing danger to himself and others on the road.

Today, he went to the police station with his mother and confessed to the following accusations…

“Acting in a manner which may cause danger or damage to vehicles on the Highway, according to the Highways Act (1999), sections 39 and 72 and the Road Traffic Act (1979), Section 114 jointly with bringing objects onto the road which could obstruct traffic, violating section 115 of the Road Traffic Act (1979).”

Daniel said he did not intend to cause harm or put anyone in danger and only wakeskated in the floods because the road was quiet.

He said he wouldn’t have done it if he knew it was a criminal offence.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

ORIGINAL STORY

Flooded Bangkok became a playground for world-renowned pro-wakeskater and wakeboarder Daniel Grant, who showed off his skills on the submerged streets outside Bangkok University last night. Gnarly!

The Bangkok-born, 24 year old half-Thai watersports champion made flying through the floods on his wakeskate board look easy and he even landed kickflips in the ankle-deep water.

Wakeskating is like wakeboarding, apart from nothing is attaching you to the board, making it even more impressive.

Last night, Daniel Grant posted this video on his Instagram account @danielgranttt with the caption…

“September Week 1. Bangkok is flooding! #WakeskateWednesday in the streets!”

Netizens loved it and hailed Daniel for his “sick,” “gnarly” and “epic” skills. Some people are worried about Daniel’s safety. One Facebook user commented (translated from Thai)…

“You shouldn’t do this. It is very dangerous.”

At one point, Daniel stacks it and it must have hurt hitting the concrete at such a speed. But unlike most Thais on the roads, Daniel is wearing a helmet, so he’s taking some precautions. He’s also a professional, so if he’s not hurting anyone else, what’s to stop him?

The water level has reached one metre in some places in Bangkok, which could be too dangerous for watersports because of strong currents. But, when Daniel wakeskates he needs it to be shallow enough for a car to pull him along.

Another netizen pointed out that the floodwater carries nasty germs. But Daniel doesn’t care, he’s already “sick!”

SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว