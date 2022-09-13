Crime
Pro-wakeskater charged with causing danger for surfing in Bangkok floods
UPDATE
Pro-wakeskater Daniel Grant has been charged with causing danger to traffic – violating Thailand’s Traffic Act and Highway Act – for his surfing stunt in the Bangkok floods on Friday.
The 24 year old half-Thai, half-English watersports champion was summoned to Khlong Luang Police Station this morning to acknowledge the allegations made against him by police after they saw his video which went viral on social media.
Many netizens showed their support for Daniel’s ability to ride the waves on the flooded Phahon Yothin Road outside Bangkok University.
However, other netizens criticised Daniel for playing in the floods, saying he was causing danger to himself and others on the road.
Today, he went to the police station with his mother and confessed to the following accusations…
“Acting in a manner which may cause danger or damage to vehicles on the Highway, according to the Highways Act (1999), sections 39 and 72 and the Road Traffic Act (1979), Section 114 jointly with bringing objects onto the road which could obstruct traffic, violating section 115 of the Road Traffic Act (1979).”
Daniel said he did not intend to cause harm or put anyone in danger and only wakeskated in the floods because the road was quiet.
He said he wouldn’t have done it if he knew it was a criminal offence.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
ORIGINAL STORY
Flooded Bangkok became a playground for world-renowned pro-wakeskater and wakeboarder Daniel Grant, who showed off his skills on the submerged streets outside Bangkok University last night. Gnarly!
The Bangkok-born, 24 year old half-Thai watersports champion made flying through the floods on his wakeskate board look easy and he even landed kickflips in the ankle-deep water.
Wakeskating is like wakeboarding, apart from nothing is attaching you to the board, making it even more impressive.
Last night, Daniel Grant posted this video on his Instagram account @danielgranttt with the caption…
“September Week 1. Bangkok is flooding! #WakeskateWednesday in the streets!”
Netizens loved it and hailed Daniel for his “sick,” “gnarly” and “epic” skills. Some people are worried about Daniel’s safety. One Facebook user commented (translated from Thai)…
“You shouldn’t do this. It is very dangerous.”
At one point, Daniel stacks it and it must have hurt hitting the concrete at such a speed. But unlike most Thais on the roads, Daniel is wearing a helmet, so he’s taking some precautions. He’s also a professional, so if he’s not hurting anyone else, what’s to stop him?
The water level has reached one metre in some places in Bangkok, which could be too dangerous for watersports because of strong currents. But, when Daniel wakeskates he needs it to be shallow enough for a car to pull him along.
Another netizen pointed out that the floodwater carries nasty germs. But Daniel doesn’t care, he’s already “sick!”
SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China Airlines opens a new route to Chiang Mai
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Thailand News Today | Activist jailed for “mocking” Queen of Thailand
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Thai govt increase minimum wage by 5% starting on October 1
Top 5 reasons to hire a professional driver in Thailand
Thailand to build another bridge to Malaysia
Bangkok taxi drivers protest fuel increases outside the Ministry of Energy
Crocodile rocks up on the dinner table in flooded Khon Kaen
Pro-wakeskater charged with causing danger for surfing in Bangkok floods
VIDEO: Police seek alleged lover who splashed woman with acid
Residents urged to stop clogging Bangkok’s sewers & canals
Businesses encroaching Layan Beach in Phuket get final eviction notice
Favipiravir: DMS says Thai Covid study contradicts US study
Ex-con released from jail recalled to finish his porridge after gaff
Thai VietJet to increase frequency of Japan and Taiwan flights
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
Young Thai woman building her career fighting sexual exploitation
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Japan donates cute trains to Thailand, ready for public use next month
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Heaviest rain in two decades pushes Bangkok’s canals to the brink
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
-
Best of1 day ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand1 day ago
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Koh Samui hotel thieves may have been led by the ex-lessee
-
Kanchanaburi1 day ago
UKanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai