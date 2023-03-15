Patong Police bust 7 for allegedly illegally processing cannabis buds

Bust in Patong over cannabis buds, photo by MGR Online.

There’s been another bust in Patong over nightlife and substances.

Patong Police on Monday night busted seven people for allegedly illegally processing cannabis buds. Police apprehended the seven individuals on Bangla Road, and Soi Sane Sabai.

This was after the police, along with staffers from the Department of Traditional Thai medicine, inspected cannabis shops on the roads.

The seven people arrested are accused of processing controlled herbs without permission.

Officials from the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine and the Patong Police told The Phuket Express that in Phuket, there are 1,244 venues registered to sell cannabis.

Out of those venues, 1,192 have legal licenses, according to the latest record from this month. Phuket has the most legal licenses out of all of Thailand’s provinces.

There have been a few recent busts on nightlife in Patong, and Phuket at large.

On March 10, officials busted a Patong hookah venue following complaints. The raid at Crystal Club on Bangla Road was ordered by Phuket Governor Narong, along with other officials. During the raid, officials seized a total of 52 hookah sets along with shisha and other equipment and handed them to police.

The officials apprehended the club’s manager. He was brought to Patong Police Station and charged with violating the Tobacco Act, and possession of tax-evading and restricted products.

Last month, cops raided a Phuket bar that was reportedly opening and selling alcohol past the legal closing time. A team from Mueang Phuket District and Phuket City Police raided the bar n Chana Jaroen Road in the Talad Yai sub-district of the main city district. The team found over 200 people inside the bar enjoying a live music performance. Meanwhile, the bar was still serving food and alcohol.

Also last month, it was reported that police arrested a Russian man and a Thai woman in Patong over cannabis and work permits. This was after Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkit led a team to inspect cannabis shops in Patong.